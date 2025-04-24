 Skip to main content
Feel the speed: F1 X brings legendary F1 race cars to Las Vegas Grand Prix Plaza

In F1 X, fans use interactive tools to design and construct an F1 race car.

Aston Martin AMR23 at F1 X in Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas.
When the Las Vegas Grand Prix Plaza officially opens its doors on May 2, the massive F1 X interactive exhibit will feature three of the most famed race cars in F1’s 75-year history. None of the cars has been displayed previously in North America.

Spanning 20,000 square feet, F1 X provides guests with numerous opportunities to immerse themselves in F1. Among the activations available at F1 X, fans will learn about the workings of F1 today, including experiencing F1 simulator seats and spending time on an interactive pit wall, listening to virtual race engineers converse and strategize on team radios.

An iconic race car sampler on view at F1 X

1961 Ferrari 156 Sharknose at F1 X in Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas.
The three legendary F1 races on display at F1 X will include a 1961 Ferrari 156 “Sharknose” replica, one of only two existing. Built with original Ferrari parts, the Sharknose features a 120-degree V6 engine. The build project consumed 10,000 hours.

1979 Lotus 80 at F1 X in Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas.
Not a replica, but the actual car Mario Andretti drove to a third-place finish in the Spanish Grand Prix, the 1979 Lotus 80 design did not last long. Adretti drove the car in just three races.

2011 Red Bull RB7 at F1 X in Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas.
Sebastian Vettel drove the 2011 Red Bull RB7 on display to victory 11 times as he won his second Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship. Vettel raced the car in Brazil and Canada, but this is the first time it will appear in the United States.

Fans will also view the development of F1 race cars, which trace the challenges and craftsmanship behind F1’s 75 years, in the F1 Factory section of Grand Prix Plaza.

Additional features of the F1 X racing immersion

F1 Factory at F1 X in Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas.
As part of the F1 X experience, fans can utilize various interactive stations to learn about the design and construction of an F1 race car. In addition to the racing componentry employed in the cars, visitors will use digital tools to design the car’s livery, including colors and patterns. When they are happy with their design, fans have a photo opportunity with a projection of their final choices.

Pit Wall Experience at F1 X in Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas.
Additional guest interactions include a virtual pit wall experience, working as part of a pit crew to change race car tires, and sitting in F1 simulator seats while experiencing the sights, sounds, movement, and even the smells of an authentic F1 race.

Tickets for F1 X are $79 for adults. Children, seniors, and military tickets are $69, and $59 for locals who show a Nevada driver’s license and a state ID.

F1 X is situated in the Grand Prix Plaza, a 39-acre site that is part of Formula 1’s complex, which includes the Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building. The other ticketed activities and activations at the Grand Prix Plaza include the F1 Drive karting experience and the F1 Hub, which features F1 SIMS simulators, the F1 store, and Fuel and Fork for food and beverages.

An exclusive but seasonal opportunity for F1 immersion, Grand Prix Plaza opens May 2 and will close in late summer to prepare for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix. The reopening date has not been announced.

