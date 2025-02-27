 Skip to main content
F1 announces opening date for immersive fan experience at the Las Vegas Grand Prix Plaza

Grand Prix Plaza will close in late summer to prepare for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

By
Grand Prix Plaza F1 drive kart racing experience.
Grand Prix Plaza

Formula 1, Las Vegas Grand Prix, and Round Room Live announced the opening date for the Las Vegas Grand Prix Plaza. The three F1 attractions include F1 X, F1 Drive, and the X1 Hub, which are located within the Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building, open March 29 and will close at the end of summer so the facilities can be readied for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 20 to 22, 2025.

Tickets for the three F1 attractions go on sale March 6 at 10 A.M. PT. In addition to special pricing for locals, the Grand Prix Plaza will offer rates for children, seniors, and military.

Why the Grand Prix Plaza matters

Grand Prix Plaza F1 X interactive exhibition.
Formula 1 made massive investments in Las Vegas when the organization bought land and built the massive Pit Building and other permanent structures, including significant sections of the race track. The remainder of the Las Vegas circuit consists of city streets that, similar to Monaco, convert each day during the Grand Prix event for public use and are closed during the practices, qualifying races, and the Grand Prix race.

The Grand Prix Plaza gives Formula 1 a money-making venture for the space between Grand Prix races, which only occur once a year. As the largest immersive F1 fan experience in the U.S., Grand Prix Plaza also helps to establish Las Vegas as a premier and permanent F1 location. In addition to the three F1 attractions, Grand Prix Plaza also includes three private event spaces.

Three Grand Prix Plaza F1 attractions

Grand Prix Plaza F1 Hub retail shop.
Grand Prix Plaza

Tickets for F1X, F1 Drive, and F1 Hub will be sold separately for each attraction. On March 6, tickets will be available online. Fans can also sign up for presale access at the same website, grandprixplaza.com, before March 6.

F1 X

Grand Prix Plaza F1 Hub racing simulators.
F1 X immerses fans in an interactive F1 experience. Starting with a learning segment in which guests will learn about the designers, engineers, pit crew, drivers, and cars in F1’s 75-year history. Fans will work in a group to design and build a virtual F1 race car, followed by race strategy, pit crew challenges, and a 4D simulation where fans will experience driving their virtual race car sitting in F1 training seats.

F1 Drive

Grand Prix Plaza F1 Drive on the race track grid and in pit garages.
Fans 12 and up can experience racing F1-karting style at F1 Drive. They compete on a 1,650-foot track with 31 turns in races with up to 20 karts. The track runs partially on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit grid and through pit garages. Virtual high-performance karting is also available, with Race Engineer radio updates, a Drag Reduction System (DRS), and an Energy Recovery System (ERS) including Boost Buttons.

F1 Hub

Grand Prix Plaza F1 Hub racing simulators.
Guests at the F1 Hub will immerse F1 via state-of-the-art F1 racing simulators that combine haptics (motion technology) and audio-visual effects. F1 Hub includes a store that features F1 gear, collectibles, and personalized products. Fuel and Fork is a dining facility with premier food and beverage offerings to enjoy while watching historic races on large screens.

