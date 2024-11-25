 Skip to main content
2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix results: Russell wins the race, Verstappen wins the Championship

Russell's win took a backseat to Verstappen's fourth Drivers' Championship

By
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen signaling his fourth F1 Drivers' Championship.
Courtesy of Formula 1

Mercedes driver George Russell won the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, November 23. Russell drove masterfully, but Red Bull’s Max Verstappen’s fifth-place finish, one place ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris, got more attention because it locked in Verstappen’s F1 World Drivers’ Championship for the season. With Verstappen’s fourth consecutive F1 crown, he joins a small group of drivers in F1’s 75-year history.

Verstappen’s Championship win

Max Verstappen started the 2024 race season as a continuance of 2023, when he dominated, winning 19 of 22 races. Midway into the season, after the June 23 Spanish Grand Prix, Red Bull’s car wasn’t as competitive as previously. The McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes drivers took the top step on the winners’ podium until the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on November 3, when Verstappen won.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was closest to Verstappen’s Drivers’ Championship points total and was going fast. Before the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Verstappen was 63 points ahead of Norris. With only three races left in the season. Given how points are distributed, all Verstappen had to do to wrap up the Championship was to beat Norris. And he did.

Las Vegas Grand Prix Race Results

When George Russell won the Austrian Grand Prix on June 30, it was only the fourth time another driver had won besides Verstappen. Russell’s LVGP win certainly counts, and Mercedes team Principal Toto Wolf praised Russell’s driving as “from another planet,” but his victory pales in comparison to Max’s winning the championship.

The following are the finishing positions and the points earned in the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix:

Place Driver Team Championship Points
1 George Russell Mercedes 25
2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 18
3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 15
4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 12
5 Max Verstappen Red Bull 10
6 Lando Norris McLaren 8
7 Oscar Piastri McLaren 6
8 Nico  Hulkenberg Haas 4
9 Yuki Tsunoda RB Honda 2
10 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1
11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0
12 Kevin Magnussen Haas 0
13 Zhou Quanju Kick Sauber 0
14 Franco Colapinto Williams 0
15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0
16 Liam Lawson RB Honda 0
17 Esteban Ocon Alpine 0
18 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber 0
19 Alex Albon Williams 0
20 Pierre Gasly Alpine 0

Alpine F1 team will use Mercedes power units and gearboxes starting in 2026
With the new agreement, Alpine will be power unit customers, no longer potential suppliers to other teams.
Alpine and Mercedes-AMG F1 race cars.

After Renault's Alpine announced the decision to cease making engines for F1 race cars after 2025, that left open the question of where Alpine's F1 team would turn to source their engines. We now know the answer. Beginning in the 2026 season, Mercedes will supply the power units for Alpine's F1 race car. Mercedes will also supply the gearboxes used in the cars in 2026. The agreement to use Mercedes power units lasts through 2030, but Alpine plans to build and use their own gearbox starting in 2027.
Why Alpine's decision is a big deal
When Alpine disclosed it would cease building engines for F1 cars, it was a sea change for the manufacturer. Alpine and parent company Renault have historically been engine suppliers, providing engines to their F1 team and other teams. With the new agreement, Alpine will be power unit customers, no longer potential suppliers to other teams.
What the power unit supply deal means
The 2025 season will be the last season for the current power units. In 2026, F1 race cars and power units will be subject to next-generation FIA F1 rules and regulations. The new power units will have internal combustion engines that run on 100% biofuels and will use battery power more than the current power units.

Alpine will continue to build F1 engines at its Viry-Chatillon, France division through the end of the 2025 season, after which it will be re-purposed to Hypertech Alpine. Alpine's Enstone, UK division will continue to focus on the F1 race car's chassis.

F1 2025 season to kick off at The O2 Arena in London
F1 is building on the success and fans who want more contact
F1 car on a red arena runway symbolizing the F1 2025 Season launch event at The O2.

Formula 1 will launch the 2025 season at The O2 Arena in London on February 18, 2025, on a precedent-breaking occasion. Specific details are still to come, but the ten F1 teams will be there with their 20 drivers and team principals. According to Formula 1, unspecified "top entertainment" will perform live at the kick-off event.
Why is F1 having its first season launch event?
Formula 1 will celebrate its 75th anniversary during the full season, which is one explanation for the launch event. Formula 1 racing began in 1970, so 2025 will be the 76th year.

F1 racing's growth in fans and general popularity in the past few years is another probable explanation for the pre-season kick-off. If it's a success, which is likely, a seasonal launch event may become an annual event. It also begs the question of a season finale in a venue similar to The O2 Arena rather than a trackside champagne spray-off.
What will happen at the F1 launch event?

Aston Martin British Bloodline, a display of iconic vehicles, is now open at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
James Bond's Aston Martin appeared in seven 007 films
Fontainebleau Aston Martin British Bloodline 1963 Aston Martin DB4GT.

Aston Martin fans will have the chance to see both historically important and current models through November 24 at the Fontainebleau La Vegas. The Aston Martin British Bloodline collection appearance is held in conjunction with the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix from November 21 to 24.
Why the Aston Martin British Bloodline collection is at FontaineBleau Las Vegas

The Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team competes in the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which brings the British car brand to the city. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film Goldfinger, in which Bond's tricked-out Aston Martin DB5 was the first of many Bond Aston Martins. Because of its appearance in the film, the DB5 is the most-recognized car in the world, according to the company.

