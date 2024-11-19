 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 preview: Max could seal the Championship

The odds are against Lando beating Max, but it still could happen

By
Las Vegas Grand Prix West Harmon Zone Grandstand seating is included in the Lewis Hamilton Vegas Package.
F1 LVGP

The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 is November 21 to 23. Competition is tight for the F1 World Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships, with the possibility that Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will lock up the former on Saturday night. The Constructors’ title isn’t tied down for the season, but this week’s race won’t end the competition.

Why the Las Vegas Grand Prix is getting so much attention

The elite motorsport competition returns to Las Vegas after last year’s successful event, which was the first F1 race in the city since the early 1980s. Hosting Grand Prix races is big business; last year’s race brought in a reported $1.5 billion. This year, Las Vegas hotel groups and other entities have gone all out to attract F1 fans with race-related activations, pop-ups, culinary events, and tons of special ticket package deals.

Recommended Videos

Driver and Constructor competitions

When the 2024 F1 Championship series began, it looked like a repeat of the 2023 season, with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen dominant. When other drivers started winning races, the season got more exciting. McLaren’s Lando Norris has had the best chance of loosening Verstappen’s lock on the World Driver Championship.

Related

Max’s masterful performance in Sao Paulo, coming from the seventeenth position to win the race, increased his Championship points lead to 62 over Lando. With only two races remaining in the season after the Las Vegas Grand Prix this week, if Max is still 60 points or more ahead of Lando after the Vegas race, Max will win his fourth Championship.

Both McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have won races this year, and even when they haven’t won, they’ve finished high enough in the points competitions that McClaren is in the lead for the Constructor title, with 593 points. Ferrari has 557 points, and Red Bull is in third with 544 points. Because the Constructor point totals combine the points from two drivers, with two races remaining after Las Vegas, the Constructor title will still be undecided.

Before the race, the Driver and Constructor points standings

Driver Championship:

Max Verstappen Red Bull 393
Lando Norris McLaren 331
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 307
Oscar Piastri McLaren 262
Carlos Sainz Ferrari 244
George Russell Mercedes 192
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 190
Sergio Perez Red Bull 151
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 62
Nico Hulkenberg Haas 31
Yuki Tsunoda RB 28
Pierre Gasly Alpine 26
Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24
Esteban Ocon Alpine 23
Kevin Magnussen Haas 14
Alexander Albon Williams 12
Daniel Ricciardo RB 12
Oliver Bearman Haas 7
Franco Colapinto Williams 5
Liam Lawson RB 4
Guanyu Zhou Sauber 0
Logan Sargeant Williams 0
Valtteri Bottas Sauber 0

Constructor Championship Points:

McClaren Mercedes 593
Ferrari 557
Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 544
Mercedes 382
Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 86
Alpine Renault 49
Haas Ferarri 46
RB Honda RBPT 44
Williams Mercedes 17
Kick Sauber Ferrari 0

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
Aston Martin Aramco launches ultimate simulator using motion technology to recreate F1 racing
The simulator's multi-sensory immersion recreates the racing experience
Aston Martin Aramco F1 racing simulator direct front view - it looks like it's floating.

If you've considered putting together the components and software for a realistic F1 race car simulator, the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team and Momento Exclusives have already done the work. Collectors, sim racers, and Aston Martin F1 race fans can own a simulator with motion technology that provides an unparalleled immersive experience.
Why launch an Aston Martin Aramco simulator now?

Aston Martin drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are both part of the story behind the launch of this latest technology simulator. The simulator launch recognizes Alonso's participation in the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix, his unprecedented 400th F1 race. Lance Stoll has also credited simulator practice sessions with helping him rehabilitate a broken wrist during the 2023 F1 season before his sixth-place finish in the Bahrain Gran Prix.

Read more
What does a Paddock Club ticket to an F1 race get you? An inside look
Experience a race weekend like a one percenter
The entrance to the Paddock Cub at COTA

Unless you happen to be close to someone who owns a Formula One team, or a major sponsor, then a weekend in the Paddock Club may be as good as it gets. In most cases, you’ll watch the race from right above the pit lane, rub shoulders with celebrities, and have a level of access far beyond what the folks in the grandstand will get. On the flip side, you’ll certainly pay a premium for all of this.

Formula One is an expensive day out no matter what you do. Flights to a host city are going to be more expensive the week of the race, hotel rates will be through the roof, transport to and from the track will likely set you back a good amount. So if you’re blowing a fortune anyway, why not go all out with it? Here’s what a Paddock Club pass gets you, based on my recent experiences in Austin.
It’s not all about the view

Read more
F1 World Championships are on the line at the Las Vegas Grand Prix
The Las Vegas race could tie a ribbon on Verstappen's fourth Championship
Aerial shot of the 2023 F1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1 Red Bull driver Max Verstappen could wrap up the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Drivers' World Championship at the November 21 to 23 Las Vegas Grand Prix, but McLaren's Lando Norris still has a slim chance at winning the title. McLaren and Ferrari are leading Red Bull in the Constructors' competition.

As the 2024 Formula 1 schedule draws to a close, the Drivers' World Championship and the Constructors' World Championship are still undecided. This late-season contention contrasts with the beginning of the calendar when, after seven wins in ten races, it seemed that Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and his team would dominate, as they did in 2023.
The F1 World Drivers' Championship
Verstappen's Championship points margin over other drivers from the beginning of the season, his recent podium finishes and the Sao Paulo Grand Prix victory don't entirely rule out anyone else winning the Drivers' Championship.

Read more