The odds are against Lando beating Max, but it still could happen

The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 is November 21 to 23. Competition is tight for the F1 World Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships, with the possibility that Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will lock up the former on Saturday night. The Constructors’ title isn’t tied down for the season, but this week’s race won’t end the competition.

Why the Las Vegas Grand Prix is getting so much attention

The elite motorsport competition returns to Las Vegas after last year’s successful event, which was the first F1 race in the city since the early 1980s. Hosting Grand Prix races is big business; last year’s race brought in a reported $1.5 billion. This year, Las Vegas hotel groups and other entities have gone all out to attract F1 fans with race-related activations, pop-ups, culinary events, and tons of special ticket package deals.

Driver and Constructor competitions

When the 2024 F1 Championship series began, it looked like a repeat of the 2023 season, with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen dominant. When other drivers started winning races, the season got more exciting. McLaren’s Lando Norris has had the best chance of loosening Verstappen’s lock on the World Driver Championship.

Max’s masterful performance in Sao Paulo, coming from the seventeenth position to win the race, increased his Championship points lead to 62 over Lando. With only two races remaining in the season after the Las Vegas Grand Prix this week, if Max is still 60 points or more ahead of Lando after the Vegas race, Max will win his fourth Championship.

Both McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have won races this year, and even when they haven’t won, they’ve finished high enough in the points competitions that McClaren is in the lead for the Constructor title, with 593 points. Ferrari has 557 points, and Red Bull is in third with 544 points. Because the Constructor point totals combine the points from two drivers, with two races remaining after Las Vegas, the Constructor title will still be undecided.

Driver and Constructor points standings

Driver Championship:

Max Verstappen Red Bull 393 Lando Norris McLaren 331 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 307 Oscar Piastri McLaren 262 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 244 George Russell Mercedes 192 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 190 Sergio Perez Red Bull 151 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 62 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 31 Yuki Tsunoda RB 28 Pierre Gasly Alpine 26 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24 Esteban Ocon Alpine 23 Kevin Magnussen Haas 14 Alexander Albon Williams 12 Daniel Ricciardo RB 12 Oliver Bearman Haas 7 Franco Colapinto Williams 5 Liam Lawson RB 4 Guanyu Zhou Sauber 0 Logan Sargeant Williams 0 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 0

