Amid heavy rain, red flags, and crashes, Verstappen showed why he's a world champion

Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen described Sunday’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix as “absolutely crazy,” and he was absolutely correct. Heavy rain plagued the Brazilian race weekend, with the postponed Qualifying event run on Sunday morning four hours before the Grand Prix start time.

After the three-stage qualifying run, Verstappen was relegated to start the Grand Prix in the 17th position. However, his driving skills and consistent performance prevailed, and Verstappen was the first driver to get the checkered flag. Verstappen’s virtuoso performance likely ensured he would win the F1 World Drivers’ Championship this season. If he does win, it will be his third consecutive Championship and his fourth overall.

The Red Bull team principal summed it up at the end of the race by saying that Verstappen had given a “masterclass.”

Major moments in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Interlagos, the Sao Paulo race track, is a fast 2.6-mile track. This year, the entire track surface was repaved, making it incredibly slippery in the rain. Correct tire choices are always crucial, but they were difficult during this race because the weather changed quickly and frequently.

The Sao Paulo Grand Prix included a Sprint race on Saturday morning, allowing drivers to earn up to eight extra Championship points. Lando Norris, still mathematically Verstappen’s most significant threat for the season, won the Sprint to gain eight points. Verstappen won four points for a fifth-place finish.

Heavy rain and winds caused the F1 race stewards to postpone Saturday afternoon’s Grand Prix Qualifying event. Red flags plagued the three stages o of Qualifying. In the end, Verstappen started the actual race in the 17th position.

Verstappen gained six positions in the first lap of the 69-lap race and slowly began passing the cars ahead of him. Yellow and red flags following numerous crashes on the slippery track surfaces helped some drivers and frustrated others, but eventually, Verstappen passed the leader, Mercedes-AMG driver George Russell. After that, Verstappen began a series of progressively fastest lap records for the race as he took the win.

Among many other stories from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, The BWT Alpine team was another highlight. Alpine has not had a strong season, but drivers Estaban Ocon and Pierre Gasly finished second and third, to the team’s surprise and delight.

Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship standings

Going into the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Verstappen had a 47-point lead on Norris for the Drivers’ Championship. After the Mexico City GP, there were only four races in the F1 2024 season schedule, so Norris had to decrease the gap by an average of 12 points each race. That didn’t happen this weekend. Verstappen is now 62 points ahead of Norris, with only three races remaining. Now the gap is so great, Norris catching up to Verstappen is almost impossible — he’d have to win all three races, and Verstappen would need to gain no points for the rest of the season. Later in November, the Las Vegas Grand Prix could decide the Championship with two races remaining.

The Constructors’ Championship is still up for grabs. McLaren’s 593-point lead, with Ferrari at 557 points and Red Bull at 544 points, gives both Red Bull and Ferrari chances to win that most-coveted prize.

Driver Championship:

Max Verstappen Red Bull 393 Lando Norris McLaren 331 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 307 Oscar Piastri McLaren 262 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 244 George Russell Mercedes 192 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 190 Sergio Perez Red Bull 151 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 62 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 31 Yuki Tsunoda RB 28 Pierre Gasly Alpine 26 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24 Esteban Ocon Alpine 23 Kevin Magnussen Haas 14 Alexander Albon Williams 12 Daniel Ricciardo RB 12 Oliver Bearman Haas 7 Franco Colapinto Williams 5 Liam Lawson RB 4 Guanyu Zhou Sauber 0 Logan Sargeant Williams 0 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 0

Constructor Championship Points:

McClaren Mercedes 593 Ferrari 557 Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 544 Mercedes 382 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 86 Alpine Renault 49 Haas Ferarri 46 RB Honda RBPT 44 Williams Mercedes 17 Kick Sauber Ferrari 0

What’s next: Formula 1 Heineken Silver Grand Prix 2024, November 21-23

The 22nd Grand Prix of the F1 2024 season follows the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. It will be 50 laps around the 3.85-mile Las Vegas Strip Circuit.