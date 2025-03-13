Alpine F1 driver Jack Doohan joins H. Moser & Cie. as newest ambassador

Swiss watchmaker H. Moser & Cie has announced that Alpine Formula 1 racer Jack Doohan will be appointed as the newest friend of the brand, strengthening the brand’s ongoing connection to motorsport.

The partnership builds on H.Moser’s current relationship that has been established with Alpine Motorsports, following last year’s announcement of the brand as the official Global Partner, while introducing Pierre Gasly as a Friend of the Brand.

“Jack Doohan’s dedication to pushing boundaries and mastering split-second precision makes him a natural fit for H.Moser, embodying the same maverick spirit and pursuit of excellence that drives both Alpine and the brand,” said a brand representative.

The developing connection between H. Moser and Alpine has already yielded impressive collaborative timepieces, most notably the Streamliner Cylindrical Tourbillon Skeleton Alpine Limited Edition. The watch blends racing DNA and quality watch-making. It has H. Moser’s minimalist style and Alpine’s performance focus all in one.

H.Moser’s impressive partnership with Alpine covers every part of the racing team’s plan. This includes the BWT Alpine F1 Team, Alpine Endurance Team, Alpine Academy, and Rac(H)er projects.

Doohan has now joined the H.Moser family alongside teammate Gasly. The Swiss firm is increasing its presence in Formula 1, providing a place to display its innovative approach to luxury watchmaking. The collaboration provides the perfect opportunity for H.Moser & Cie to strengthen its presence in the high-octane world of Formula 1.

Anticipate seeing Doohan sporting H. Moser watch styles throughout the 2024 Formula 1 season. As the partnership continues to grow, further collaborations or special editions may follow.