Highly limited 2026 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 APXGP Edition based on new F1 movie

The limited edition model has design elements used by APXGP team in the movie F1

Actor Damson Idris in new movie F1 standing between F1 car and 2026 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 APXGP Edition.
Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes-AMG introduced a very special limited edition model during the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. The 2026 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 APXGP Edition incorporates components and design features of the fictional APXGP F1 team in the new F1 movie that will be released in June.

F1 the movie

2026 AMG GT 63 APXGP Edition right front three-quarter view.
Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the Apple Original Film’s movie was filmed at Formula 1 races worldwide during the previous two seasons, with appearances by real F1 drivers. The film stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris. characters.

Mercedes-AMG cooperated with the film production in several ways. In addition to advising the film crew on operational and technical matters of F1 racing, Mercedes-AMG provided cars and other performance vehicles from its model lineup, including an AMG SL, G-class, and GT. A Mercedes-AMG Official FIA F1 Safety Car and a Medical Car were also used in the film. In addition, Mercedes-AMG is also promoting the film in AMG’s major markets.

The limited 2026 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 APXGP Edition

2026 AMG GT 63 “APXGP Edition drivers cockpit.
Mercedes-AMG

Limited to a run of only 52 cars worldwide, the 2026 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 APXGP Edition is a coupe with a 577-hp handbuilt AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo engine and AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive.

APXGP is the name of the film’s fictional F1 team. The limited edition model incorporates numerous design elements used by the team in the movie.

2026 AMG GT 63 APXGP Edition right rear three-quarter view.
Mercedes-AMG

The limited-run model has AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension, which includes active roll stabilization, rear-axle steering, and active aerodynamics, for precise handling.

Mercedes-AMG claims that the car’s bonded aluminum body allows 2+2 seating and still provides generous cargo space.

