 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

We now know what happens in the first footage from Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

The teaser gives us more footage than you might expect.

By
Matt Damon in The Odyssey
Universal

No director gets film nerds quite as excited as Christopher Nolan. Now, coming off of the incredible success of Oppenheimer, The Odyssey might just be Nolan’s most anticipated movie to date. While that movie is still a year away, we’ve learned more and more about it over the past few months.

Now, a teaser for the movie is being rolled out alongside the release of Universal’s Jurassic World: Rebirth, and while it’s playing exclusively in theaters, details about it have begun to leak online.

Recommended Videos

Like Oppenheimer, Nolan released this first teaser more than a year before the film’s eventual release. This teaser is 70 seconds long, and in it, we get brief glimpses of Matt Damon’s Odysseus, his son Telemachus (played by Tom Holland), and another character played by Jon Bernthal whose identity is still a mystery. The teaser is narrated by a character who sounds like Robert Pattinson, although we don’t know who he’s playing yet either.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

“Darkness. Zeus’ laws smashed to pieces. A kingdom without a king since my master died,” the narration intones over footage of ocean waves crashing against the shore. “He knew it was an unwinnable war, and then somehow…somehow he won it.”

We also get two shots of what appear to be the Trojan Horse, which was Odysseus’ plan to defeat the Trojans. We then get a cut to a conversation between Telemachus and Bernthal’s character where Bernthal is explaining that he doesn’t know Odysseus’ whereabouts.

“I have to find out what happened to my father. When did you last see him?” Holland asks. Bernthal then begins shouting at the crowd of people around them. “Interested in rumor, huh? Gossip. Who has a story about Odysseus, huh?” Bernthal yells. “You? You have a story?”

We then get a shot of Greek soldiers marching through the streets at night, followed by text teasing that the movie is coming “one year from now.”

“Some say he’s rich or some say he’s poor,” Bernthal continues, as we see a Greek soldier walk through a massive entryway and unsheath his sword. “Some say he perished. Some say he’s imprisoned. What say you?”

“Imprisoned,” Telemachus replies, as we see Greek soldiers walking toward a city at night.

“What kind of prison? Good, old man like that,” Bernthal says, before we see a few more shots of waves and then Odysseus, clinging for survival on scraps of wood in the middle of the sea.

“The Odyssey” and “17. 07. 26” flash on screen to end the teaser. While not a ton is revealed, it’s clearly an indication of the scope and scale of the project, and also a reminder that no one can do this kind of epic quite like Nolan. Will The Odyssey live up to the immense hype? Given that it’s an adaptation of one of our foundational myths, and given the stacked roster of talent Nolan has assembled for the project, there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic. Ultimately, though, we won’t know for sure until the movie actually hits theaters.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…

Editors’ Recommendations

The Last of Us season 3: Everything we know so far
Here's what to get excited about in the next season
Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us

The Last of Us season 2 is already off to a record-breaking start for HBO and Max. The first episode of the season had over 5 million viewers, a 13% increase from the pilot episode back in season 1. With such a positive response from the fandom at home, the show has already been renewed for a third season.

Based on the legendary video games created by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us is one of the most insightful looks into zombie/post-apocalyptic life in recent memory. The scale is smaller than The Walking Dead, but the character work and the themes analyzed through the story make this undead tale one that everyone can get behind. The second season has a lot at stake that makes it hard to discuss season 3, but that's not going to stop me! This is everything we know so far about The Last of Us season 3.

Read more
Everything we know about Dexter: Original Sin season 2
Get ready for another season of Original Sin: When to expect it and more
Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin season 1

Dexter: Original Sin was announced to mixed reactions. Hearing that a Dexter prequel story was in the works with someone else playing the titular killer instead of Michael C. Hall could have been disastrous, but new star Patrick Gibson did a fantastic job of capturing the youthful version of Dexter Morgan. Dexter: Original Sin turned out to be a striking success that paints an entertaining picture of Dexter's life during early adulthood. Hall's narration of the character's inner monologues helps connect the prequel to the original and form the extended universe that SHOWTIME is trying to craft with Dexter.

While the first season of the show ended on a climactic note that would have allowed the series to be a single season if it had been cancelled, the renewal gives the writers more time to capture Dexter's story. This is everything we know so far about Dexter: Original Sin season 2, from the potential plot lines of the season to the release date on Paramount+.

Read more
A Miami Vice remake is coming from the director of Top Gun: Maverick
Kosinski will next direct F1 with Brad Pitt
Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas in Miami Vice.

Miami Vice is coming back to the big screen. Almost 20 years after Michael Mann adapted the '80s series to the big screen, Joseph Kosinski is set to direct a new adaptation of the film. Universal Pictures will produce the film, which is being adapted by Dan Gilroy.

Plot details for the movie are not yet available, but the original series follows a pair of detectives who work undercover in South Florida. Mann was involved in both the original series and the first theatrical adaptation, which starred Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx. That movie was a box office bomb and received mixed reviews at the time, but has since become something of a cult film in certain circles.

Read more