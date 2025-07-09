F1 shocker: Christian Horner out as Red Bull boss

Formula 1 racing is a perennial hotbed of rumors, but here’s a shocking fact: On Wednesday, July 9, 2025, Red Bull Racing released Christian Horner from his managing roles as CEO and Team Principal of the Red Bull F1 team. First reported on the F1 site, Horner’s dismissal follows his 20 years as the leader of the Red Bull team, dating back to its inaugural season in 2005.

Effective immediately, Red Bull has appointed Laurent Mekies as the new CEO and Alan Permane as Team Principal. Mekies and Permane previously held management positions with the Racing Bulls, Red Bull’s second F1 team, often referred to as the secondary team.

Why Horner’s departure is shocking

As chronicled in the hit Netflix series Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Horner was the Red Bull Racing Team Principal who guided the team during the reigning Champion’s four successive triumphant years, from 2021 to 2024. Red Bull won the Constructors’ Championship during three of those years.

Verstappen is currently in third place in the Driver’s Championship standings with 165 points, trailing McLaren’s Oscar Piastri (234) and Lando Norris (226). Red Bull Racing is fourth in the 2025 Constructors’ Championship points, with 172 points and far behind last year’s winner McLaren, currently with 460 points, more than twice the totals of Ferrari (222) and Mercedes (210).

What Red Bull management said about Horner

“We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years,” said Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull CEO Corporate Projects and Investments.

“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking,” Mintzlaff continued, “he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.”