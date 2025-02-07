Netflix reveals Formula 1 Drive to Survive launch date

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why Formula 1: Drive to Survive is such a big deal What to expect from Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 7

Netflix announced when viewers can begin to stream Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Season 7, which spans the 2024 F1 Grand Prix racing calendar. The season’s episodes will drop on March 7, 2024, just one week before this year’s racing commences.

As the excitement builds for the first race of the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship season at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 14 to 16, fans can re-visit some of the key moments in what turned out to be one of the most dramatic seasons in F1’s recent history.

The beginning of the 2024 Grand Prix season appeared to repeat the previous year, when Red Bull’s Max Verstappen dominated, winning 19 of 24 races. But it didn’t turn out that way. By the end of the season, six drivers had won two or more Grands Prix. Verstappen was challenged, and Red Bull no longer had the fastest cars on the track.

Why Formula 1: Drive to Survive is such a big deal



The Netflix series has been an enormous streaming media hit, but what is likely more important for the Formula 1 organization is that Formula 1: Drive to Survive has transformed the drivers, teams, and team personnel from names on race results reporting to human beings.

The insights into drivers’ and team principals’ personal, professional, and family lives, including their hopes, dreams, successes, and failures, have fleshed them out for viewers. The heightened engagement between viewers and the race teams has undoubtedly contributed to the rise in interest in Formula 1 in the U.S.

What to expect from Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 7



In previous seasons of Drive to Survive, ten episodes follow the season roughly chronologically, but each episode focuses on a driver, a team, or a relationship between drivers, developing the episode’s theme while filming them on and off the track. The lives and fortunes of drivers, whether they are novices, experienced competitors, or struggling to maintain former glory, are enhanced with footage of teammates, family members, and commentators.

In an article on F1.com, Tom Hutchings, Executive producer of Box to Box Films, the company that produced Drive to Survive, invited viewers to “Go behind the scenes as teams bid for the hottest drivers on the market, experience a weekend with the drivers at the toughest race of the year; and expect a nail-biting finish right up to the last race. Fasten your seatbelts – this season is going to be our biggest ever.“