 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Netflix reveals Formula 1 Drive to Survive launch date

Drive to Survive transforms drivers and teams from names in race reporting to human beings.

By
The first Gordon Ramsay F1 Garage in 2025 with be at the Miami Grand Prix.
Courtesy of F1

Netflix announced when viewers can begin to stream Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Season 7, which spans the 2024 F1 Grand Prix racing calendar. The season’s episodes will drop on March 7, 2024, just one week before this year’s racing commences.

As the excitement builds for the first race of the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship season at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 14 to 16, fans can re-visit some of the key moments in what turned out to be one of the most dramatic seasons in F1’s recent history.

Recommended Videos

The beginning of the 2024 Grand Prix season appeared to repeat the previous year, when Red Bull’s Max Verstappen dominated, winning 19 of 24 races. But it didn’t turn out that way. By the end of the season, six drivers had won two or more Grands Prix. Verstappen was challenged, and Red Bull no longer had the fastest cars on the track.

Related

Why Formula 1: Drive to Survive is such a big deal

F1 starting grid for the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.
The Netflix series has been an enormous streaming media hit, but what is likely more important for the Formula 1 organization is that Formula 1: Drive to Survive has transformed the drivers, teams, and team personnel from names on race results reporting to human beings.

The insights into drivers’ and team principals’ personal, professional, and family lives, including their hopes, dreams, successes, and failures, have fleshed them out for viewers. The heightened engagement between viewers and the race teams has undoubtedly contributed to the rise in interest in Formula 1 in the U.S.

What to expect from Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 7

A view of the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix ract track turn 3 from the rooftop of The Turn 3 Club.
In previous seasons of Drive to Survive, ten episodes follow the season roughly chronologically, but each episode focuses on a driver, a team, or a relationship between drivers, developing the episode’s theme while filming them on and off the track. The lives and fortunes of drivers, whether they are novices, experienced competitors, or struggling to maintain former glory, are enhanced with footage of teammates, family members, and commentators.

In an article on F1.com, Tom Hutchings, Executive producer of Box to Box Films, the company that produced Drive to Survive, invited viewers to “Go behind the scenes as teams bid for the hottest drivers on the market, experience a weekend with the drivers at the toughest race of the year; and expect a nail-biting finish right up to the last race. Fasten your seatbelts – this season is going to be our biggest ever.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
GM forms new company to create powertrains for potential Formula 1 race car
Ferrari has the first years covered, but then the GM/Cadillac F! team needs its own engines.
Mockup of potential GM Cadillac F1 car for 2026.

General Motors announced a new company established with TWG Motorsports to create new powertrains for the potential GM/Cadillac Formula 1 team that so far has only tentative approval to become the 11th team for the 2026 season.

The new company, GM Performance Power Units LLC, will be located in North Carolina, close to the GM Charlotte Technical Center.
Why GM announced the engine company now
The timing of this announcement might seem a bit odd since the GM/Cadillac F! team doesn't have final approval by the FIA and F1, but the nature of the potential approval dictates an early start.

Read more
Behind the scenes at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix with the BWT Alpine F1 team
An insider's look at the BWT Alpine F1 team at LVGP
Dan Gaul BWT Alpine F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

As the world's entertainment capital, Las Vegas is one of the best locations for Formula 1 racing. The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix was the perfect setting for the pinnacle of motorsports, and Dan Gaul, The Manual co-founder and CTO, spent five days with a video crew checking out how Vegas does F1.

Gaul had access to the BWT Alpine F1 team, including the pit garage and team leadership. BWT Alpine F1 partner, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, also gave us special access to bring you this behind-the-scenes look at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Read more
F1 2024 season wrap-up: Winners, losers, and a look ahead to 2025
Verstappen's winning streak faltered after the tenth race of the season
Max Verstappen standing on his race car after winning the 2023 Mexico City Grand Prix.

After Red Bull cleared the field with F1 Drivers' and Constructors' World Championships in 2023, the big question at the start of the 2024 F1 schedule was whether any other team could challenge Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

After Verstappen won seven of the first ten races of the 24-race Grand Prix calendar, the chances of any other team or driver taking the honors for 2024 didn't look good. But that's not how it worked out.
2024 F1 winners and losers

Read more