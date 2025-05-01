F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025 preview: bright livery and hot competition

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Miami Grand Prix circuit What to look for during the Miami Grand Prix

Formula 1 is in Miami for the sixth race of the 2025 F1 Grand Prix schedule. The Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix is one of the six Sprint races of the year, with the shorter Sprint race on Saturday, June 3 at noon E.T. and the Grand Prix scheduled to start at 4:00 PM Sunday.

The Miami Grand Prix circuit



The 3.36-mile Miami International Autodrome is set up each year at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Running for 57 laps, the Grand Prix is 191.6 miles long. It’s a street circuit, laid out around the stadium for the first time in 2022. There are three Drag Reduction System (DRS) zones to enhance passing opportunities, featuring three straights, 19 corners, and significant elevation changes.

Recommended Videos

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen set the current lap time record of one minute and 29.708 seconds in 2023.

What to look for during the Miami Grand Prix



Three teams, Ferrari, Kick Sauber, and Racing Bulls, will have special liveries on their race cars for the Miami Grand Prix. Teams use one-off liveries for race cars and drivers for various purposes, such as team promotions and, in this case, to celebrate Miami’s energy and vibe as a cultural center.

Previous Next 1 of 3 Ferrari F1 Kick Sauber F1 Racing Bulls F1

Heading into the sixth race of the season, the numbers are starting to climb on the Drivers’ and Constructors’ respective Championship tallies. McLaren is leading on both counts, with driver Oscar Piastri the front runner for the Drivers’ title, followed by teammate Lando Norris. Reigning Champion Max Verstappen is only two points behind Norris. Mercedes driver George Russell and Ferrari Pilot Charles Leclerc are also in the top five.

McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari all have two drivers consistently finishing in the top spots on the podium so the competition is hot.