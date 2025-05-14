 Skip to main content
Apply now to be a marshal at the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Locals' Marshal Program involves residents in the excitement of the Grand Prix.

A track marshall waving a red flag at Las Vegas Grand Prix.
F1 :VGP

From now until June 1, you can apply for a position as a race marshal for the 2025 Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix. Applications for the Locals’ Marshal Program are available for experienced marshals and for those who have no experience but are interested in the position.

Why the Locals’ Marshal Program exists

LVGP Marshalls at Luxor presentation ceremony.
This is the second year for the Locals’ Marshal Program, the first for a U.S. F1 Grand Prix in 2024. The program, which is run with U.S. Race Management (USRM), successfully involved residents in roles in the Grand Prix. Other U.S. Grand Prix have since started similar programs.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix has a massive impact on the city. Public streets that form most of the race circuit are closed to public traffic each night for the race events. Like the special locals-only pricing for race events and other associated activities, the Locals’ Marshal Program is another way to involve residents in the excitement of the Grand Prix.

The LVGP Locals’ Marshal Program

LVGP marshalls helping remove a damaged race car from the track.
F! LVGP

The LVGP and USRM oversee the entire program following the rules and regulations of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA). People accepted by the program will be trained for 600 marshal positions. Specific roles include Flagging and Communications Marshals, Intervention Marshals, Pit Lane and Grid Marshals, and Marshal support.

LVGP Marshalls waving a red flag after a race car hit the barriers.
F1 LVGP

Marshals must fulfill responsibilities during the entire event from November 19 to 22 and are compensated with value-in-kind goods and or services. In 2024, 524 applicants, including 115 Nevada residents, were accepted into the program from almost 3,200 applicants. Further details and applications for the Locals’ Marshal Program are available from Las Vegas Grand Prix Race Operations.

