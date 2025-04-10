 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Tickets on sale from $50 for November 2025 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

There are more ticket options and more ways to view the race than last year

By
T-Mobile Grandstands.
F1LVGP

Tickets are available for purchase now for this year’s F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, November 20-22. After successful events in 2023 and 2024, the renamed 2025 Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix will have more grandstand seating, increased ticket options, enhanced fan zones, and more ways to be part of the exciting Grand Prix experience done in Vegas-style.

Formula 1 returned to Las Vegas in 2023 for the first time since the 1960s.  Despite some glitches in using public streets for much of the race circuit, the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix was a success, surpassing expectations. The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix was an even bigger win, leading to this year’s expanded viewing options and fan experiences.

Recommended Videos

Changes for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix

T-Mobile Zone at Sphere_Fan Zone.
F1LVGP

Prices start lower than ever this year for the LVGP in the Flamingo Zone by Caesar’s Rewards: General Admission single-day tickets start at $50, and three-day tickets cost $400.

Related

Among the many viewing options this year, fans can purchase tickets for the new Turn 3 Grandstands in East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Lewis Hamilton Grandstand tickets include exclusive +44 merchandise — 44 is the number on Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 race car.

Las Vegas can be chilly in November, especially at night, which should mean that viewers will appreciate this year’s Grand Prix events will start two hours earlier than last year. For example, the Grand Prix race on Saturday will start at 8 P.M. PST.

This year will also include a race event for the FIA F1 Academy all-female racing series. The F1 Academy series race will be the first single-seater support series to race on the Las Vegas city street circuit.

2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket categories

Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix.
F1LVGP

There are numerous varieties and choices for viewing and experiencing the three-day 2025 LVGP. The ticket categories include General Admission, Grandstands, and Hospitality. Full details for each selection are available on the F!75 Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix website.

General Admissions

Flamingo General Admission.
F1LVGP

General Admission tickets typically include first-come, first-served standing-room-only views of the race, access to live entertainment, and interactive fan activations. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

  • Heineken GA+: 3-Day ticket only, $800 plus taxes and fees.
  • T-Mobile General Admission: 3-Day ticket only, $725 plus taxes and fees.
  • Flamingo General Admission: 3-Day ticket, $400 plus taxes and fees. Single-day ticket, starting at $50 plus taxes and fees.

Grandstands

East Harmon Grandstand.
F1LVGP

The Grandstand ticket packages include assigned seats with improved views, access to live entertainment, and interactive fan activations. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

  • Heineken Silver Main Grandstand: 3-Day tickets from $1,750 plus taxes and fees.
  • T-Mobile Grandstands: 3-Day tickets from $1,200 plus taxes and fees.
  • Turn 3 Grandstands: 3-Day tickets from $1,150 plus taxes and fees.
  • Lewis Hamilton Grandstand: 3-Day tickets from $875 plus taxes and fees.

Hospitality

ClubParis Hospitality.
F1LVGP

In addition to superior racing views, the many hospitality choices are all-inclusive with food and beverages, including beer, wine, spirits, and specialty cocktails. Individual packages have special features detailed on the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix website.

  • Skybox: 3-Day ticket, $7,750 plus taxes and fees.
  • Turn 3 Club: 3-Day ticket, $4,750 plus taxes and fees.
  • Club Paris: 3-Day ticket, $2,500 plus taxes and fees.
  • HGV Clubhouse: 3-Day ticket, $3,000 plus taxes and fees.
  • Gordon Ramsay at F1 Garage: 3-Day ticket, $25,000 plus taxes and fees.
  • Wynn Grid Club: 3-Day ticket, $20,000 plus taxes and fees.
  • Paddock Club Private Suites: 3-Day ticket, $15,000 plus taxes and fees.
  • Paddock Club Rooftop: 3-Day ticket, $9,500 plus taxes and fees.
  • Bellagio Fountain Club: 3-Day ticket, $7,750 plus taxes and fees.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
A trip to a Formula 1 Grand Prix may be the ultimate aspirational vacation
It's every bit as extravagant as you expect, but it doesn't have to be unaffordable
FI image

Formula 1 is often seen as the pinnacle of motorsport, so naturally, a Grand Prix weekend is a must-attend for every motorhead. It may actually be the ultimate aspirational vacation. But what does spending a few days at a world-famous track actually entail? Are different levels of experience available? And is it possible to do so on a budget?

Drawing on personal experience, we’re going to take a deep dive into an F1 race weekend and let you know what you can expect. We’ll also go through ways you can see a little more while spending a bit less, and even throw something in for any non-race fans you may drag along.
A lucky few will have some on-track experiences

Read more
2025 F1 season starts with fierce competition and major team changes
All 10 F1 teams have different plotlines for this racing season
The first Gordon Ramsay F1 Garage in 2025 with be at the Miami Grand Prix

The 2025 Formula 1 season begins in mid-March, and the teams are focused. They compete for points that determine the FIA Formula 1 World Driver's and Constructor's Championships. While winning is a shared goal, each team has unique challenges. Understanding those differences can clarify why the teams make certain decisions throughout the year.

Events are speeding up before the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship starts. The Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 14 to 16 is the first race of the 2025 F1 Season, but before the 10 F1 teams head to Australia, other events have filled their calendars.

Read more
F1 Australian Grand Prix 2025 preview: season-opener will reveal team strengths
F1 fans expecting Red Bull's Max Verstappen to continue to win may be surprised
Alpine F1 race car in the Singapore Grand Prix.

The first of the 2025 F1 Grand Prix schedule's 24 races is in Melbourne, Australia, this weekend. The Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025 will run for three days from March 14 to 16, Australia time.

There's a 15-hour time difference between Melbourne and New York, so the first race event, Practice 1, begins on March 13. Juggling time zones may be a hassle, especially if you want to watch the lead-up events, but the excitement is building for this season with at least four of the ten teams in serious contention for the Championship. See below for the event schedule and how to watch the Grand Prix events live.
Who will win the F1 Driver's and Constructors' Championships?
McLaren's MCL39 Formula 2025 1 race car Courtesy of McLaren

Read more