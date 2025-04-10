Tickets on sale from $50 for November 2025 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Table of Contents Table of Contents Changes for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket categories

Tickets are available for purchase now for this year’s F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, November 20-22. After successful events in 2023 and 2024, the renamed 2025 Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix will have more grandstand seating, increased ticket options, enhanced fan zones, and more ways to be part of the exciting Grand Prix experience done in Vegas-style.

Formula 1 returned to Las Vegas in 2023 for the first time since the 1960s. Despite some glitches in using public streets for much of the race circuit, the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix was a success, surpassing expectations. The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix was an even bigger win, leading to this year’s expanded viewing options and fan experiences.

Changes for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Prices start lower than ever this year for the LVGP in the Flamingo Zone by Caesar’s Rewards: General Admission single-day tickets start at $50, and three-day tickets cost $400.

Among the many viewing options this year, fans can purchase tickets for the new Turn 3 Grandstands in East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Lewis Hamilton Grandstand tickets include exclusive +44 merchandise — 44 is the number on Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 race car.

Las Vegas can be chilly in November, especially at night, which should mean that viewers will appreciate this year’s Grand Prix events will start two hours earlier than last year. For example, the Grand Prix race on Saturday will start at 8 P.M. PST.

This year will also include a race event for the FIA F1 Academy all-female racing series. The F1 Academy series race will be the first single-seater support series to race on the Las Vegas city street circuit.

2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket categories

There are numerous varieties and choices for viewing and experiencing the three-day 2025 LVGP. The ticket categories include General Admission, Grandstands, and Hospitality. Full details for each selection are available on the F!75 Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix website.

General Admissions

General Admission tickets typically include first-come, first-served standing-room-only views of the race, access to live entertainment, and interactive fan activations. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

Heineken GA+: 3-Day ticket only, $800 plus taxes and fees.

3-Day ticket only, $800 plus taxes and fees. T-Mobile General Admission: 3-Day ticket only, $725 plus taxes and fees.

3-Day ticket only, $725 plus taxes and fees. Flamingo General Admission: 3-Day ticket, $400 plus taxes and fees. Single-day ticket, starting at $50 plus taxes and fees.

Grandstands

The Grandstand ticket packages include assigned seats with improved views, access to live entertainment, and interactive fan activations. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

Heineken Silver Main Grandstand: 3-Day tickets from $1,750 plus taxes and fees.

T-Mobile Grandstands: 3-Day tickets from $1,200 plus taxes and fees.

Turn 3 Grandstands: 3-Day tickets from $1,150 plus taxes and fees.

Lewis Hamilton Grandstand: 3-Day tickets from $875 plus taxes and fees.

Hospitality

In addition to superior racing views, the many hospitality choices are all-inclusive with food and beverages, including beer, wine, spirits, and specialty cocktails. Individual packages have special features detailed on the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix website.