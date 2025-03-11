Las Vegas Grand Prix reveals 2025 ticket options: lower prices, more grandstands, early access

Table of Contents Table of Contents Ticket basics for the 2025 Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix General Admission Grandstands Club hospitality Luxury hospitality Grand Prix Trio Additional ticket opportunities

The 2025 F1 schedule‘s newly renamed Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix is November 20 to 22. This will be the third year for the LVGP, and the organizers have more ticket choices, lower prices, payment plans, more grandstands and fan zones, and early access programs for Nevada residents and American Express cardholders (see the end of the article for the Nevada and Amex programs).

Ticket basics for the 2025 Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix



Tickets for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix go on sale at noon, PDT, on April 9. This year, prices begin at $50 for one-day General Admission and $400 for Three-Day General Admission in the Flamingo Zone sponsored by Caesars Rewards.

As in the two years previous, the 2025 LVGP will feature A-list musical performances, many interactive activations, and fan zones. Many premium hospitality and food and beverage options will also be available, with those details announced during the months leading up to the Grand Prix.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix offers flexible payment plans through August. Fans can also place a deposit on the LVGP website until March 16.

General Admission



General Admission tickets are the least expensive way to watch the race events, but they are also standing-room-only on a first-come-first-served basis on viewing platforms located around the track. GA ticket holders have access to fan activations and entertainment, but food and beverages are not included, although they are available for purchase.

There is a premium general admission package, the Heineken GA+, which costs $800 plus fees and taxes for a three-day ticket and includes unassigned bleacher seating (again, it’s first come, first served). Three-day T-Mobile General Admission tickets are $775 plus taxes and fees. Flamingo General Admission tickets, as mentioned above, are the least expensive.

Grandstands



Grandstand tickets include assigned seats with trackside views, more fan interactive activations, live entertainment. You’ll still have to buy food and beverages, with plenty of choices.

There are four noteworthy grandstand three-day ticket options:

The Heineken Silver Main Grandstand: starting at $1,750 plus taxes and fees.

starting at $1,750 plus taxes and fees. T-Mobile Grandstands: starting at $1,200 plus taxes and fees.

starting at $1,200 plus taxes and fees. Lewis Hamilton Grandstand: starting at $875 plus taxes and fees, including an exclusive +44 merch item from Lewis Hamilton’s brand.

starting at $875 plus taxes and fees, including an exclusive +44 merch item from Lewis Hamilton’s brand. New for this year, the Turn 3 Grandstand: three-day tickets start at $1,150 plus taxes and fees. Ticketholders have premium race track sightlines for Turns 3 and 4 and can enjoy fan activations, live entertainment, and driver appearances.

Club hospitality



If price is less of a concern, the club hospitality options include the best seats, inclusive premier food and beverage service, private entertainment, and access to everything in the fan zones.

The Club Hospitality offerings so far are:

Skybox with Heineken Silver Main Grandstand: $7,750 plus taxes and fees.

$7,750 plus taxes and fees. Turn 3 Club: $4,750 plus taxes and fees.

$4,750 plus taxes and fees. Club Paris: $2,500 plus taxes and fees.

$2,500 plus taxes and fees. HGV Clubhouse: $3,000 plus taxes and fees.

Luxury hospitality



The luxury hospitality options live up to their description. You can expect top-level service, food and beverages, and luxe settings, and some of the best track views and indoor screen views.

The following five luxury hospitality choices will be available when tickets go on sale:

Gordon Ramsay at F1 Garage: $25,000 plus taxes and fees.

$25,000 plus taxes and fees. Wynn Grid Club: $20,000 plus taxes and fees.

$20,000 plus taxes and fees. Paddock Club Private Suites: $15,000 per ticket, plus taxes and fees.

$15,000 per ticket, plus taxes and fees. Paddock Club Rooftop: $9,500 plus taxes and fees.

$9,500 plus taxes and fees. Bellagio Fountain Club: $7,750 plus taxes and fees.

Grand Prix Trio



The Grand Prix Trio is an additional ticket option for 2025. For $2,175, plus taxes and fees, fans can buy a three-day ticket that includes the Heineken GA+, an assigned Turn 3 Grandstand seat, and Skybox hospitality.

Additional ticket opportunities



American Express is the Official Payments Partner of F1 in the Americas. American Express cardholders can take advantage of a 48-hour presale of three-day tickets beginning at 10 A.M. PDT on Wednesday, April 2.

In addition, fans who purchase tickets from Ticketmaster with a credit or debit card with a Nevada billing address will have 24-hour priority access to buy single-day or three-day Flamingo General Admission tickets.

To make a deposit or purchase tickets, when available according to the dates listed above, or for more information, visit the Las Vegas Grand Prix website.