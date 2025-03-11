 Skip to main content
Las Vegas Grand Prix reveals 2025 ticket options: lower prices, more grandstands, early access

Early access and more ticket options for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix

By
las vegas grand prix reveals ticket options for 2025 race fernando alonso in aston martin 14 during the on strip circuit with
Courtesy of Las Vegas Grand Prix

The 2025 F1 schedule‘s newly renamed Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix is November 20 to 22. This will be the third year for the LVGP, and the organizers have more ticket choices, lower prices, payment plans, more grandstands and fan zones, and early access programs for Nevada residents and American Express cardholders (see the end of the article for the Nevada and Amex programs).

Ticket basics for the 2025 Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix

Formula 1 at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.
Tickets for the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix go on sale at noon, PDT, on April 9. This year, prices begin at $50 for one-day General Admission and $400 for Three-Day General Admission in the Flamingo Zone sponsored by Caesars Rewards.

LVGP Track view from the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Grandstands.
Courtesy of Las Vegas Grand Prix

As in the two years previous, the 2025 LVGP will feature A-list musical performances, many interactive activations, and fan zones. Many premium hospitality and food and beverage options will also be available, with those details announced during the months leading up to the Grand Prix.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix offers flexible payment plans through August. Fans can also place a deposit on the LVGP website until March 16.

General Admission

At the LVGP T-Mobile Zone at Sphere general admission fan zone.
General Admission tickets are the least expensive way to watch the race events, but they are also standing-room-only on a first-come-first-served basis on viewing platforms located around the track. GA ticket holders have access to fan activations and entertainment, but food and beverages are not included, although they are available for purchase.

LVGP Podium ceremony view from the East Harmon Zone Heineken Silver Main Grandstand.
Las Vegas Grand Prix

There is a premium general admission package, the Heineken GA+, which costs $800 plus fees and taxes for a three-day ticket and includes unassigned bleacher seating (again, it’s first come, first served). Three-day T-Mobile General Admission tickets are $775 plus taxes and fees. Flamingo General Admission tickets, as mentioned above, are the least expensive.

Grandstands

At the LVGP T-Mobile Zone at Sphere general admission fan zone.
Grandstand tickets include assigned seats with trackside views, more fan interactive activations, live entertainment. You’ll still have to buy food and beverages, with plenty of choices.

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024_Las Vegas Strip Circuit_Starting Grid_Credit Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Las Vegas Grand Prix

There are four noteworthy grandstand three-day ticket options:

  • The Heineken Silver Main Grandstand: starting at $1,750 plus taxes and fees.
  • T-Mobile Grandstands: starting at $1,200 plus taxes and fees.
  • Lewis Hamilton Grandstand: starting at $875  plus taxes and fees, including an exclusive +44 merch item from Lewis Hamilton’s brand.
  • New for this year, the Turn 3 Grandstand: three-day tickets start at $1,150 plus taxes and fees. Ticketholders have premium race track sightlines for Turns 3 and 4 and can enjoy fan activations, live entertainment, and driver appearances.

Club hospitality

LVGP Hospitality at the Paddock Clubwith a pit lane view.
If price is less of a concern, the club hospitality options include the best seats, inclusive premier food and beverage service, private entertainment, and access to everything in the fan zones.

The Club Hospitality offerings so far are:

  • Skybox with Heineken Silver Main Grandstand: $7,750 plus taxes and fees.
  • Turn 3 Club: $4,750 plus taxes and fees.
  • Club Paris: $2,500 plus taxes and fees.
  • HGV Clubhouse: $3,000 plus taxes and fees.

Luxury hospitality

LVGP Hospitality with Gordon Ramsay at F1 Garage.
The luxury hospitality options live up to their description. You can expect top-level service, food and beverages, and luxe settings, and some of the best track views and indoor screen views.

The following five luxury hospitality choices will be available when tickets go on sale:

  • Gordon Ramsay at F1 Garage: $25,000 plus taxes and fees.
  • Wynn Grid Club: $20,000 plus taxes and fees.
  • Paddock Club Private Suites: $15,000 per ticket, plus taxes and fees.
  • Paddock Club Rooftop: $9,500 plus taxes and fees.
  • Bellagio Fountain Club: $7,750 plus taxes and fees.

Grand Prix Trio

Las Vegas Grand Prixon the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Carlos Sainz on the track with the Sphere in the background.
The Grand Prix Trio is an additional ticket option for 2025. For $2,175, plus taxes and fees, fans can buy a three-day ticket that includes the Heineken GA+, an assigned Turn 3 Grandstand seat, and Skybox hospitality.

Additional ticket opportunities

Track view at the LVGP from the East Harmon Grandstand.
American Express is the Official Payments Partner of F1 in the Americas. American Express cardholders can take advantage of a 48-hour presale of three-day tickets beginning at 10 A.M. PDT on Wednesday, April 2.

In addition, fans who purchase tickets from Ticketmaster with a credit or debit card with a Nevada billing address will have 24-hour priority access to buy single-day or three-day Flamingo General Admission tickets.

To make a deposit or purchase tickets, when available according to the dates listed above, or for more information, visit the Las Vegas Grand Prix website.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
McLaren takes the 2024 F1 Championship as Norris wins the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw cars crashing into each other in the first turn of the first lap. Two drivers made incredible advances from the back of the starting grid. When the checkered flag waved, McLaren driver Lando Norris won the race, with Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finishing second and third, respectively.

Despite both drivers finishing on the winner's podium, Ferrari could not catch up with McLaren in the season's championship points total.  The 2024 season comes to a close, with McLaren taking on the Constructors' Championship title for the first time since 1998.
Lando Norris wins the 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The Grand Prix got off to a thrilling start when, on the first turn, Red Bull's Max Verstappen appeared to catch McLaren driver Oscar Piastri's left rear wheel, spinning Piastri off the track. Verstappen, penalized later for the collision with a 10-second wait at his pit stop, spun around on the track but could continue.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix final practice and Qualifying events
Upsets and disappointments after Qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. 
Yas Marina Circuit for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024.

The last free practice session and Qualifying event of the 2024 F1 season ended in disappointment for Ferrari and Mercedes going into the 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 8. McLaren drivers Lando  Norris and Oscar Piastri will start the race on Sunday in the first and second positions. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start the race in the pit lane, and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will start in the 17th position.
Notable wins and fails during the Free Practice 3 and Qualifying
The teams continued to test different tires and aerodynamics setups during Free Practice 3 (FP3). The Qualifying event was important because it determined the starting grid positions for the Grand Prix. There were several upsets and disappointments during Qualifying.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was already facing a ten-position penalty in the starting grid related to needing a new battery for the car, exceeding the normal allocation. However, LeClerc also had a track limits penalty in the second round of Qualifying, which left him in the 14th starting position before the equipment-related ten-position penalty. He'll be starting the race in the pit lane.

Ferrari takes 10-place starting grid penalty in F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Without the new battery Ferrari couldn't race
Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc sitting in race car.

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles LeClerc will have to start ten places back in the 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend, December 6 to 8. Because Abu Dhabi is the final race of the 2024 F1 season, this development likely ends Ferrari's chances of winning the 2024 F1 Constructors' Championship.

During Friday's Free Practice 1 (FP1) session, Leclerc could not start immediately because his car needed a new battery, which exceeded the driver's energy storage allocation for 2024. Ferrari installed a new battery, and the result is that, regardless of the starting position he earns during Saturday's Qualifying event, Leclerc will have to start ten places back in Sunday's Grand Prix.
Why does Leclerc need to start ten places back?
The FIA F1 World Championship Rules and Regulations consist of three parts: Sporting, Technical, and Financial. The provisions have three purposes: safety, competitiveness, and fairness. The last point refers to the FIA's concerns about wealthier teams taking over the motorsport. The teams are limited to a spending cap, a fixed amount of money they can use to operate the team for an entire season.

