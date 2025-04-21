2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix results: drama at the first turn

Table of Contents Table of Contents Saudi Arabian Grand Prix podium winners Saudi Arabian Grand Prix excitement started early Formula 1 2025 Championship standings

F1 McLaren driver Oscar Piastri won the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday, April 20, 2025. Piastri’s third victory of the season places him at the top of the Driver Championship standings.

At this point, Piastri looks like the driver with the best chance of ending Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s run of four consecutive Championships. Piastri’s McLaren teammate, Lando Norris, was previously considered Verstappen’s greatest threat.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix podium winners

Verstappen was the second across the line in Sunday’s race. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc finished third, winning his first appearance on the winner’s podium this season.

The rest of the finishers who earned Championship points at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, in order starting with Lando Norris in fourth place, were Mercedes drivers George Russell and teammate Kimi Antonelli, Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, Williams’ drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, and Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix excitement started early

The excitement in the race commenced almost immediately. Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly both retired from the race after Tsunoda tapped Gasly’s car, causing him to crash into the close walls of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit at turn one on lap one. Both vehicles were sufficiently damaged to be finished for the day.

An incident between Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen preceded the Tsunoda and Gasly accident, and may have been the deciding factor at the race’s end. Verstappen qualified for the pole position on the starting grid. Piastri was in the second position.

Piastri and Verstappen both started well, with a slight edge in favor of Piastri. Piastri went inside at the first turn, which gave Verstappen no choice other than to go off the track or to drop back. Verstappen drove over the off-track section and back onto the track. He and Red Bull subsequently argued that Piastri’s axle was not ahead at the turn apex and that Piastri forced Verstappen off the track. The FI race stewards ruled otherwise and penalized Verstappen with a five-second wait at his next pit stop.

Both teams argued they were in the right, but the penalty was not revoked. Piastri finished 2.84 seconds ahead of Verstappen, which arguably could have made the difference, although a multitude of additional factors could and would intervene.

In a surprise to many on the F1 grid, Lando Norris did not finish in the top three, as he had in the four earlier races this season. Norris started the Grand Prix in 10th position but then utilized his skills to finish fourth. Mercedes driver George finished fifth with teammate Kimi Antonelli in sixth, followed by Lewis Hamilton in seventh place.

Formula 1 2025 Championship standings

The complete list of Drivers Championship points standings after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is below.

Driver Championship points:

Place Driver Team Championship Points 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 99 2 Lando Norris McLaren 89 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 87 4 George Russell Mercedes 73 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 47 6 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 38 7 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 31 8 Alex Albon Williams 20 9 Esteban Ocon Haas 14 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 10 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine 6 12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber 6 13 Oliver Bearman Haas 6 14 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 5 15 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 5 16 Carlos Sainz Williams 1 17 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0 18 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 0 19 Jack Doohan Alpine 0 20 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber 0

Constructor Championship points:

McLaren 188 Mercedes 111 Red Bull 89 Ferrari 78 Williams 25 Haas 20 Aston Martin 10 Racing Bulls 8 Alpine 6 Kick Sauber 6

The next F1 race is the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2025

on May 2 to May 4.