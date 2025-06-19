 Skip to main content
Louis Vuitton bespoke Trophy Trunk and signage celebrate the 2025 Montreal Grand Prix

Louis Vuitton extends a 125-year plus racing tradition

By
Louis Vuitton trophy case for the 2025 Montreal Grand Prix.
Louis Vuitton and F1

Continuing a traditional association with automobile racing that began in 1897, Louis Vuitton presented a bespoke Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk that held the 2025 Montreal Grand Prix winner’s trophy presented to the victor of the competition, Mercedes driver George Russell. This trophy trunk was not the first this year; it also created a unique Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.

Louis Vuitton also introduced new signage at the Montreal Grand Prix that features the atelier’s focus on vibrant culture, velocity, and heat. Louis Vuitton’s association with Formula 1 racing this year aligns with a company tradition, encapsulated in the slogan “Victory Travels in Louis Vuitton.”

Why create a bespoke trunk for the Montreal Grand Prix

George Russell receiving the Montreal Grand Prix winner's trophy in a Louis Vuitton case.
Louis Vuitton celebrates Montreal’s energy, culture, history, and innovation with the presentation of this one-of-a-kind trunk and the introduction of new trackside signage. The signage consists of the company name plus a large graphic capital “V” logo, which the company asserts stands for both Vuitton and Victory.

Vuitton used the Montreal Grand Prix for both the bespoke Trophy Trunk and the trackside signage to recognize Canada’s Quebec province’s largest city as a center not only of international racing but also of fashion, entertainment, sports, and culture.

Louis Vuitton’s history with racing

Louis Vuitton logo and brand on the track walls of the 2025 Montreal Grand Prix.
Louis Vuitton and F1

Louis Vuitton created the trunk for the Montreal Grand Prix at the same atelier, or studio, in Asnières, France, where Georges Vuitton designed the first trunks for automobile travel in 1897. As part of LVMH’s role as a Global Partner with Formula 1, Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunks celebrate racing excellence and create a relationship with F1’s millions of fans worldwide.

George Russell wins the 2025 Montreal Grand Prix.
F1
