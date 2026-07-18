Is the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 the best sports coupe on the market?

When it comes to entertaining vehicles, it’s hard to beat a good sports coupe. And, despite it being a competitive segment, there’s an argument that the Mercedes-AMG deserves a spot close to the top of the sports coupe table.

In terms of direct rivals, the AMG sits in a similar bracket to the Porsche 911, Maserati Granturismo, and the BMW M8 Competition. All of which offer a lot of power, excellent handling, and an eye catching exterior.

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Recently, I got a chance to explore what might set the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 apart. I spent a week driving it in a variety of settings, and thoroughly putting it through its paces.

You’re spoiled for choice when it comes to drive modes

Obviously performance is pretty much everything on the Mercedes-AMG GT 63. And that performance is present no matter what mode you’re in. But there are numerous drive modes to choose from if you want to tailor the vehicle to your specific circumstances, or just get that little bit more out of it.

In terms of drive modes, you have Comfort, Slippery, Sport, Sport+, Race, and a customizable “Individual” mode. If you’ve driven a performance car before, you’ll pretty much know what each of these does. Comfort and slippery will dull the throttle response a little giving you smoother acceleration and reducing the odds of you losing traction on a wet or icy surface. Sport, Sport+, and Race enhance the throttle response and exhaust noise while clinging on to gears a little longer and firming up things like the vehicle’s steering. Race is also the default track mode.

Taking things further, you have various “dynamics” settings which adjust the car’s steering, ESP stability thresholds, all-wheel-drive torque distribution, and e-differential. This is all about feel. On the more advanced settings, the GT 63 gets a bit more tail happy and harder to control, and a lot more fun in the process.

The sound of the V8 matches its power

Under the hood is a 603 Horsepower V8 which can get you from 0 to 60 in under three seconds. The low stance enhances that feeling of speed, and the sound it makes takes things even further. Yes, the vehicle is fitted with an MBUX infotainment system and a frankly excellent Burmester sound system. But a lot of the time I just didn’t bother with any music. Why would I do that when I could wind the windows down instead.

There aren’t as many truly great sounding cars as there used to be. But the GT 63 is still in that select group that send a chill down your spine the second you tap the throttle. Get your foot down and you’ll be greeted with a visceral roar that makes you instantly forget how much fuel you’re ripping through.

Let’s be honest, the GT 63 is not a practical vehicle. It has two seats and a shelf. The trunk space is better than a convertible but still pretty limited. And if you’re driving it around town you’ll end up getting about 12 mpg. It’s a toy, and toys have to be fun. The violent sounds bellowing out from the exhaust enhance that fun exponentially.

The handling is on another level

Raw power and an awesome sound is all well and good, but that’s only half the fun factor. A truly great sports coupe will let you feel an excessive amount of g-force without breaking traction, leaving the road sideways, and introducing your broadside to a tree.

The GT 63 is one of the best handling cars I’ve driven in a while. At times, it’s almost like the vehicle is on rails. Which is what you want when you’re sending up to 600 horsepower through the wheels every time you press the throttle.

You can have a great time on the backroads with this. Unfortunately it was raining pretty heavily on my mountain testing day so I couldn’t safely push the GT 63 as far as I would have liked, but the driving I’d done up until then suggests that this vehicle handles fantastically.

I’d really love to get it on a track though it may land in that “you’re not good enough to get the most out of it” category. But whatever your skill level, the GT 63 is a genuine pleasure to drive.

It may beat the SL680 on looks

Now, hear me out on this one. A few weeks ago, I tested the Mercedes-Maybach SL680 and may have remarked that it looked “a bit Louis Vuitton.” Spending some time with the GT 63 has served to convince me I was correct in that assessment. Don’t get me wrong, just like the iconic fashion brand the Maybach logos adorning the SL680 are very much a statement. But the raw, performance-focused, sharpness of the GT 63 is much more my style.

At the back is a large, fixed, carbon fiber spoiler. You could argue the SL680’s active spoiler gives a sleeker line and a slight aerodynamic boost at lower speed. But I found that big wing balances out the roundness of the rear perfectly and gives the GT 63 a far better profile.

It mostly comes down to preference. There are some performance differences, with the GT 63 rocking firmer suspension, but on raw looks I prefer the AMG.

It’s definitely something you should consider if you’re looking for a new toy. It’s impossible to get behind the wheel of this vehicle and not feel an overwhelming sense of happiness.

Specs as reviewed:

Performance & Handling (Standard)

Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 Biturbo Engine

603 Horsepower

627 lb-ft Torque

AMG SPEEDSHIFT® MCT 9-Speed Transmission

AMG Performance 4MATIC+ All-Wheel Drive

AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL Suspension

AMG High-Performance Ceramic Composite Braking System

AMG Electronic Limited-Slip Differential

AMG Performance Exhaust System

AMG Drive Unit Steering Wheel Buttons

AMG Aerodynamics Package

AMG Carbon Fiber Package

AMG Extended Night Package

Comfort & Convenience (Standard)

AMG Performance Seats w/ Additional Adjustability

Heated and Ventilated Front Seats w/ Memory

Mercedes-Benz Digital Extras w/ Trial Period (subscription required thereafter)

Burmester® Surround Sound System

SiriusXM® Trial Subscription

Safety & Security (Standard)

New Vehicle 4-Year/50,000 Mile Warranty

24-Hour Roadside Assistance Program

Blind Spot Assist

Active Brake Assist

Active Parking Assist

Adaptive Highbeam Assist

LED Headlamps

LED Taillamps

Paint, Upholstery & Trim

659: MANUFAKTUR Moonlight White Magno ($3,250)

808: Sage Grey / Black Nappa Leather (No Charge)

H94: AMG Dark Chrome Trim ($750)

Optional Equipment & Value Added Packages

L6K: AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa Leather / Microfiber (No Charge)

RWM: 21″ AMG Forged Split Spoke Wheels, Gold ($1,200)

479: Front Axle Lift System ($1,800)

61U: MANUFAKTUR Black Microfiber Headliner ($1,600)

6U6: AMG Fuel Cap ($110)

874: MAGIC VISION CONTROL® ($350)

DA2: Driver Assistance Package ($1,950)

Pricing Summary

Total Retail Price (MSRP): $215,860.00

Fuel Economy & EPA Ratings

Combined MPG: 16 (14 City / 20 Highway)