 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Louis Vuitton and Formula 1 unite in Monaco

The Louis Vuitton trophy trunk celebrates its fifth consecutive collaboration

By
LV Monaco Trunk
Louis Vuitton / Louis Vuitton

This weekend, thousands of people will flock to the iconic location of Monaco for one of the world’s top sporting events every year. The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the premier Formula 1 events, and starting on May 23, drivers and teams from all over the world will begin their journey to May 25th, where they will compete for the chance to win the coveted Monaco Grand Prix trophy. While the drivers live at the crossroads between precision and technique, there is another aspect we are treated to every year: the Louis Vuitton trophy trunk. When you have one of the most coveted trophies in motorsports, traveling to a serene destination such as Monaco, it is no surprise that it travels in style.

Victory travels in Louis Vuitton

Victory travels in LV
Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton joins the journey of champions to celebrate Formula 1’s 75th anniversary in 2025, reinforcing the tradition that “Victory Travels in Louis Vuitton.” For the fifth straight year, the legendary brand combines its one-of-a-kind craftsmanship and attention to detail to create a bespoke trunk to carry the Monaco Grand Prix trophy to the winner’s circle. The red color of the Monaco flag covers the emblematic Monogram of the House with an iconic V, both for “Victory” and “Vuitton” across the front doors, in a striking white and red pattern. These colors pay tribute to the Monaco flag, representing the country’s vibrant culture. And no LV trunk would be complete without the iconic logo pattern on a canvas instead of leather, allowing it to survive in all weather.

Topics
Mark D McKee
Mark D McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…

Editors’ Recommendations

2025 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST pulls off jaw-dropping stunts in Marvel’s Thunderbolts
Harley-Davidson's Pan America 1250 ST goes into battle for Marvel Studios
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST features in Marvel Thunderbolts.

Thunderbolts, a Marvel Studios film that opened on May 2, 2025, showcases the capabilities of the 2025 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST.  Early in the movie, Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, rides the Pan America 1250 ST to save the day during a battle and chase scene in the desert.
The Pan America 1250 ST's chops as a stunt bike

Heidi Moneymaker, Thunderbolts Stunt Coordinator, was impressed by the Pan America's capabilities. “I hope people think about the fact that there's nothing in here that isn’t real, and you're seeing the stock Pan America ST weave through the convoy and stand on its front wheel as it comes to a stop," Moneymaker said.

Read more
Meet the Aston Martin DBX S: a 717-hp SUV born from a supercar
The Aston Martin DBX S is a super-SUV
aston martin dbx s 1

The SUV market has been a cash cow for just about every car company out there. And as with most successful markets, more and more niche markets open up under the age-old idea that, "If you build it, they will come." With the introduction of the incredible Urus, Lamborghini proved that the world was craving a high-powered, supercar-level SUV and was willing to pay top dollar to own one. Following in that mold, Aston Martin has just unveiled the newest edition to the super-SUV (SuperUV? SuV?) with its brand new DBX S.

Borrowing tech from its upcoming Valhalla supercar, the DBX S offers up an incredible combination of power, prestige, and performance, ready to take on the best from Italy, Japan, or the US.

Read more
Harley-Davidson drops a limited-edition Fat Boy Gray Ghost Icons model
Planned for a short lifespan, the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is a 35-year old icon
2025 Harley Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost right front three quarter view product shot against a black background.

Harley-Davidson released the 2025 Fat Boy Gray Ghost, a limited edition, serialized model that is the latest member of the Icons Motorcycle Collection. Characterized by its gleaming Reflection finish, the Gray Ghost appears to be entirely chrome-plated except for its leather and rubber bits.
The Fat Boy outlived its life expectancy

Harley-Davidson introduced the original Fat Boy in 1990, styled like the 1949 Hydra-Glide. According to the motorcycle company, the Fat Boy was not expected to have a long model run, but its "fat custom" appearance caught on.

Read more