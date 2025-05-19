Louis Vuitton and Formula 1 unite in Monaco

This weekend, thousands of people will flock to the iconic location of Monaco for one of the world’s top sporting events every year. The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the premier Formula 1 events, and starting on May 23, drivers and teams from all over the world will begin their journey to May 25th, where they will compete for the chance to win the coveted Monaco Grand Prix trophy. While the drivers live at the crossroads between precision and technique, there is another aspect we are treated to every year: the Louis Vuitton trophy trunk. When you have one of the most coveted trophies in motorsports, traveling to a serene destination such as Monaco, it is no surprise that it travels in style.

Victory travels in Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton joins the journey of champions to celebrate Formula 1’s 75th anniversary in 2025, reinforcing the tradition that “Victory Travels in Louis Vuitton.” For the fifth straight year, the legendary brand combines its one-of-a-kind craftsmanship and attention to detail to create a bespoke trunk to carry the Monaco Grand Prix trophy to the winner’s circle. The red color of the Monaco flag covers the emblematic Monogram of the House with an iconic V, both for “Victory” and “Vuitton” across the front doors, in a striking white and red pattern. These colors pay tribute to the Monaco flag, representing the country’s vibrant culture. And no LV trunk would be complete without the iconic logo pattern on a canvas instead of leather, allowing it to survive in all weather.