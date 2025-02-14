Tag Heuer secures historic role for F1’s Monaco Grand Prix

While Tag Heuer has been the official timekeeper of Formula 1, the watch brand has recently added a new role: the very first title partner of the Grand Prix de Monaco in 2025.

It’s a partnership that makes sense. Tag Heuer considers Monte Carlo the spiritual home of the brand and has a long history with F1 racing. The race will now be known as the Formula 1 TAG Heuer Grand Prix de Monaco.

Maître Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club de Monaco, said, “It has been a pleasure to work with such a celebrated watchmaker for nearly 15 years now, and our admiration and respect for Tag Heuer is reiterated through our new agreement to continue our wonderful relationship. As the watch synonymous with motorsport and the greatest drivers in the history of Formula 1, it is only natural that the Automobile Club de Monaco would choose to be indelibly connected with TAG Heuer.”

Some of the most popular F1 drivers of all time—Ronnie Peterson, Jochen Rindt, and Niki Lauda, for instance—rocked Tag Heuer while racing in Monaco, creating a deep bond between the luxurious watch brand and Monaco. Formula 1 history was also written with drivers who loved Tag Heuer pieces. Examples of such drivers include Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Räikkönen, and Mika Häkkinen.

This new partnership comes with more perks. For instance, Tag Heuer can place banners on Monaco tracks and display the official logo on motorsport screens. The brand will also hang clocks in specific areas, such as the paddocks.

Speaking of which, Tag Heuer and Monaco have designed a brand new logo—a representation of the new partnership.

According to Antoine Pin, CEO of TAG Heuer, “Monaco is truly our spiritual home, encapsulated much of what we stand for at TAG Heuer.”