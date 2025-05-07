 Skip to main content
Patrick Dempsey becomes face of Tag Heuer eyewear in expanded ambassador role

From watches to eyewear: Dempsey extends tag heuer partnership into new territory

Patrick dempsey for tag heuer eyewear
Dempsey has been a brand ambassador for over a decade. His dual career as an actor and a professional racing driver, including a podium finish at the 24 Hours of Le Mans-fits the brand’s focus on performance, precision, and lasting style.

Dempsey’s expanded role comes with Tag Heuer’s latest eyewear launch. The collection was made in collaboration with Thélios, LVMH’s eyewear division. The campaign features Dempsey wearing two key models: the Jack Heuer and Mini Vingt-Sept lines.

One campaign image stands out. Dempsey recreates a well-known portrait of Jack Heuer holding a chronograph. This visual connects the brand’s heritage with its future. The timing is fitting, following Dempsey’s role as racing legend Piero Taruffi in the 2024 film “Ferrari.” This nods to Jack Heuer’s partnership with an Italian automaker in 1971.

The 2025 eyewear collection has three lines. The Jack Heuer frames are inspired by 1960s pilots and use Japanese titanium and ChromaFade lenses. The Mini Vingt-Sept line updates the brand’s technical eyewear with steel hinges and bio-nylon temples. The Shield Pro line is focused on performance, offering flexible frames and interchangeable lenses.

Dempsey’s involvement with Tag Heuer has always been hands-on. He’s attended events like the Monaco Grand Prix and boutique openings. In 2019, he received the “Spirit of Le Mans” award for his contributions to endurance racing.

This eyewear collaboration is a natural next step for both Dempsey and Tag Heuer, continuing a shared story of racing, design, and innovation in the luxury world.

