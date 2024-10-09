 Skip to main content
LVMH, the company behind TAG Heuer, secures a partnership deal with Formula 1

Everything you need to know about the new partnership deal between Formula 1 and Tag Heuer

Tag Heuer and Formula 1 partnership
Tag Heuer / Tag Heuer

Formula 1 has a new 10-year partnership deal with LVMH that will kick off in 2025 during its 75th anniversary. LVMH is a multinational company made up of different subsidiaries, such as TAG Heuer, Moët Hennesy, and Louis Vuitton. Obviously, LVMH’s watchmaking Maison—TAG Heuer—is featured in the deal because timekeeping is an important aspect of professional racing, which can’t be left out.

According to Formula 1, “ the partnership will bring together the best of these two worlds and provide unparalleled experiences combining thrilling sport and elegant art-de-vivre, wheel-to-wheel racing and time-tested craftsmanship, for enthusiasts, fans and clients.”

Thanks to this new 10-year partnership deal, TAG Heuer will be the official Formula 1 timekeeping brand from 2025 to 2035. And as a luxurious establishment that’s closely associated with racing, this brand has been involved in different Formula 1 projects, creating a long-founded relationship with the sport.

For starters, TAG Heuer’s Formula 1 debut dates back to 1971, when it partnered with Ferrari by offering timepieces to drivers who competed. It also sponsored other racing teams, manufactured F1-inspired timepieces, and became the official Formula 1 timekeeping brand from 1992 to 2004.

At the moment, TAG Heuer is one of the sponsors behind the Red Bull F1 racing team, securing its position in the modern F1 racing world.

Max Verstappen, the three-time Formula 1 champion from the Red Bull team, has also been pushing the brand forward as the official ambassador. He has been spotted with the latest TAG Heuer timepieces on multiple instances, and the most recent one was the Monaco Chronograph Racing Green.

Since TAG Heuer is behind the team that set new records in the past three years, it aligns with Formula 1’s vision of surpassing boundaries while pursuing excellence — this inspires the partnership between the two.

“Our sport is founded on the relentless pursuit of excellence, a value that also lies at the heart of LVMH, so I am delighted to announce this historic partnership will begin in 2025,” said Stefano Domenicali, the  Formula 1 CEO.

