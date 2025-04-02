 Skip to main content
TAG Heuer adds solar power to new Formula 1 collection: Watches & Wonders

This colorful collection brings '80s style with cutting-edge solar technology

Tag heur fomula one new lineup
TAG Heuer, a Swiss firm, enlarged its Formula 1 group, which draws on car racing. It has a new selection with many colors that use new sun power. The Formula 1 Solargraph series brings the brand’s movement that gets power from light to its collection. The size for this is a useful 38mm.

This nine-item group has a range of bright color mixes. These honor the initial Formula 1 watches from the 1980s, which turned into favorites thanks to their strong look. Each design holds the Calibre TH50-00 Solargraph movement. It came out first in the Aquaracer Professional in 2022, also it gets power from both light types.

Through this solar design, it delivers amazing usage – a small 10 minutes in light gives it enough power for one full day. A total charge, after 40 hours in light, lets the watch work for up to 10 months without added charging.

These new Formula 1 designs hold sandblasted steel cases. They contain TH-Polylight bezels, a light mix, which helps the watch be worn with comfort. In each bezel there is a 60-second or minute scale for time use. The hour marks copy the form of the TAG Heuer shield for brand points.

Buyers have choices between strap options, like steel bands, rubber race-style straps and rubber straps. The straps have the TAG Heuer mark. From these choices, with color on the face that range from dark also light to blues and yellows, there are many ways to set up the feel of using them.

“The TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph revives the energy of the ‘80s with 38mm TH-Polylight bezels, bold hues, and a lightweight ergonomic feel,” says the firm’s item info. The group shows the brand’s part in Formula 1 racing because TAG Heuer made the official pitlane clocks for the current period using design hints from these watches.

For $1,900, the Formula 1 Solargraph stands for an easy start into the TAG Heuer group. It uses new tech not often at that price. And the mix of old style with new solar-power work makes a strong choice for collectors and those who are fans of the brand.

But the Formula 1 Solargraph selection keeps up TAG Heuer’s care for design that lasts. It keeps the bold racing feel, which has been named the Formula 1 line since it started, matching old and new in a pack set up for wearing each day.

H. Moser & Cie unveils striking color palette in bold new watch collection
From cosmic gradients to neon sunbursts: H. Moser & Cie's daring color palette debuts at Watches & Wonders
Endeavour Tourbillon in Lapiz Lazuli blue

Luxury watchmaker H. Moser and Cie is currently in the spotlight at Watches and Wonders with the release of the POP Collection, a debut that takes the minimalist aesthetic through a bold experiment in color. The independent Swiss brand, highly regarded for its sophisticated yet understated vibe, has debuted five bold new fumé dial variations—each of which has been paired with accompanying alligator straps to maximize the visual impact.  
18 timepieces to choose from

Moser & Cie are revered for striking releases and their latest includes eighteen singular timepieces across three distinct models, each bringing their own perspective of natural beauty through exquisite gemstone dials. The brand’s lineup includes the Endeavour Small Seconds in 38mm steel cases (limited to 28 pieces), the Endeavour Tourbillon in 40mm steel (limited to 5 pieces), and the exclusive Endeavour Minute Repeater Tourbillon in 40mm red gold (each a unique creation). These meticulously crafted masterpieces showcase dials crafted from rare, intensely-hued stones: Burmese jade symbolizing wisdom, luminous pink opal representing creativity, vibrant turquoise representing protection, and rich blue lapis lazuli signifying truth – each presented in H. Moser & Cie’s signature minimalist aesthetic. That means there are no logos or indices to compete with the stones' organic brilliance. This convergence of immaculate horology and artistry doubles down on the brand’s reputation for crafting watches that are both functionally brilliant and artistically expressive.
Insiders have spoken and sing its praises

2025 watch trends: An expert’s guide to the year’s hottest timepieces
man with suit wearing a watch

In 2024, the watch industry saw many new trends pop up far and wide. All styles had many options, from bold hues to two-toned dials. While many of these concepts will continue to grow throughout 2025, there are specific watches that are expected to gain a following. To know which timepieces are expected to become the staple pieces of the year, Bob’s Watches’ CMO, Daniel Yi, reveals four of the timepieces you’ll want to have in your collection. The following pieces are a mixture of classic styles with modern features that will transcend any watch set to be released in the upcoming year. 
Rolex GMT-Master II 

It’s difficult to imagine a more symbolic and classic series than Rolex’s GMT-Master II. While Rolex’s upgrades contain the same structure and look, the functionality and advancements make this a gem. Featuring a black dial and a two-toned Cerachrom bezel insert for a sleek and versatile look. According to Yi, “Introduced in 2024, this stainless-steel model features a black and grey ceramic bezel and a green GMT hand. Its versatile design and practical functionality have garnered substantial attention, and it's expected to remain highly sought after in 2025.” 

The independent watch brands to know at Watches and Wonders 2025
Indie watchmakers rising at W&W 2025
Watches & Wonders poster 2025

As Watches & Wonders Geneva grows to a record-breaking 60 exhibiting brands for its 2025 edition, the expanding number of independent watchmakers shows a clear change in the luxury watch scene. The large companies will attract viewers with their impressive booths and strong promotions, while independent brands offer simple creativity and real technical ideas that push beyond what bigger companies manage.

In April, the event will present a strong list of independent watchmakers, with new names joining the event. For collectors and fans who want watchmaking that feels different from the usual style, these brands give one of the most interesting chances to find something different at Watches & Wonders 2025.
The newcomers
Christiaan van der Klaauw

