TAG Heuer adds solar power to new Formula 1 collection: Watches & Wonders

TAG Heuer, a Swiss firm, enlarged its Formula 1 group, which draws on car racing. It has a new selection with many colors that use new sun power. The Formula 1 Solargraph series brings the brand’s movement that gets power from light to its collection. The size for this is a useful 38mm.

This nine-item group has a range of bright color mixes. These honor the initial Formula 1 watches from the 1980s, which turned into favorites thanks to their strong look. Each design holds the Calibre TH50-00 Solargraph movement. It came out first in the Aquaracer Professional in 2022, also it gets power from both light types.

Recommended Videos

Through this solar design, it delivers amazing usage – a small 10 minutes in light gives it enough power for one full day. A total charge, after 40 hours in light, lets the watch work for up to 10 months without added charging.

These new Formula 1 designs hold sandblasted steel cases. They contain TH-Polylight bezels, a light mix, which helps the watch be worn with comfort. In each bezel there is a 60-second or minute scale for time use. The hour marks copy the form of the TAG Heuer shield for brand points.

Buyers have choices between strap options, like steel bands, rubber race-style straps and rubber straps. The straps have the TAG Heuer mark. From these choices, with color on the face that range from dark also light to blues and yellows, there are many ways to set up the feel of using them.

“The TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph revives the energy of the ‘80s with 38mm TH-Polylight bezels, bold hues, and a lightweight ergonomic feel,” says the firm’s item info. The group shows the brand’s part in Formula 1 racing because TAG Heuer made the official pitlane clocks for the current period using design hints from these watches.

For $1,900, the Formula 1 Solargraph stands for an easy start into the TAG Heuer group. It uses new tech not often at that price. And the mix of old style with new solar-power work makes a strong choice for collectors and those who are fans of the brand.

But the Formula 1 Solargraph selection keeps up TAG Heuer’s care for design that lasts. It keeps the bold racing feel, which has been named the Formula 1 line since it started, matching old and new in a pack set up for wearing each day.