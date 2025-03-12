 Skip to main content
Tag Heuer unveils the official clock for the 2025 Formula 1 season

A new season, a new watch

Tag Heuer 2025 Formula 1 clock
Tag Heuer welcomes the Formula 1 season, which starts on March 16th, with a high-quality clock that can handle everything that happens on Formula 1 race tracks.

There’s a high chance that Tag Heuer will debut this clock in the upcoming Australian Grand Prix. As the official Formula 1 timekeeper, Tag Heuer is now in charge of clocks in race tracks—the latest one takes things to another level.

2025 Formula 1 clock
The good thing about this new clock is that it is an upscaled version of Tag Heuer Formula 1 Ref. 371.508 diver. The model dates back to the early ’90s, when Tag Heuer was crowned the official timekeeper of Formula 1.

Tag Heuer Formula 1 Ref. 371.508 diver
While it is a clock, it aligns with the basic design of the first-generation Formula 1 watches. One of the most striking features is the red bezel that’s highlighted by a 60-minute scale. It closely resembles the ones featured on watches from the Formula 1 collection. Tag Heuer used numerals and white round indexes to mark the scale.

Apart from the horological functions, such details also add to the whole look. On the other hand, the dial is characterized by a white hue that’s accentuated by a rather bright background light. And just above the 6 o’clock denotation, a logo reads this: Formula 1. Well, this small detail honors the partnership between the two organizations.

Hour markers also have a white hue, which looks gray under different light conditions. Since white is the perfect background for playing with multiple colors, the hour hand and minute hand have a black hue that makes the front face look interesting. While the minute hand is 46 cm long, the hour hand is 33 cm long. Tag Heuer just had a full circle moment.

