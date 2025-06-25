 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

LeBron James unveils $450,000 Richard Mille Lakers-inspired limited edition

Basketball royalty: LeBron James' Richard Miille collaboration celebrates Lakers heritage

By
LeBron James Drops Limited Edition Richard Mille
Richard Mille

LeBron James shows a Richard Mille limited edition watch he helped design. The watch costs $450,000, and the company made only 150 of them. This item honors his time with the Los Angeles Lakers and combines Richard Mille’s skill with basketball elements plus the Lakers’ colors.

The watch honors the Lakers with a yellow rubber strap that lasts a long time and feels good when a person moves. James’ personal logo sits at the 12 o’clock position in green with a yellow border, which makes the brand easy to see while keeping the watch looking good.

Recommended Videos

The watch case is black and has a rough feel. A yellow Quartz TPT middle case sits next to it, with green parts and a purple ring for the hour markers. This mix of colors puts the Lakers’ purple and gold into a modern watch design.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Richard Mille makes sports watches, and this watch shows that focus. The company did not share specific details about the movement. The brand makes light and strong watches for athletes, which suggests that this watch uses advanced materials and building methods.

The yellow and green crown, along with the teal chronograph dials, add to the watch’s look. These colors show the Lakers’ identity and James’ own taste that he developed from collecting luxury watches for many years.

James’ signature appears on the case back, etched in purple. This makes the watch a collector’s item, not just a regular luxury watch. The purple signature honors the Lakers’ colors and helps identify this specific production run.

Richard Mille works with many good athletes—this collaboration comes after successful partnerships with Rafael Nadal and Bubba Watson. James helps the brand reach the basketball market and may cause younger people to like Swiss watches.

The $450,000 price puts this watch among Richard Mille’s more costly items, but it costs less than the brand’s most complex watches. The company only made 150 pieces, which means collectors will want it and its price might go up.

James showed the watch on social media, which gained much attention from watch fans and basketball fans. The broad appeal shows that famous people working with luxury brands can connect fine watches with popular sports.

This watch continues James’ long connection with luxury timepieces—he owns watches from Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, and Rolex. James helped design this Richard Mille watch, which sets it apart from simple endorsement deals and suggests a deeper connection with the brand.

The Lakers’ look appeals to fans in Los Angeles and people who collect basketball items. The watch also keeps Richard Mille’s good name for technical skill and exclusive nature.

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Louis Vuitton unveils Tambour Bushido Automata with samurai-inspired animations
The art of Bushido: Louis Vuitton’s latest automata brings samurai code to life
Louis Vuitton Tambour Bushido Automata

Louis Vuitton has expanded their mechanical endeavours to new heights with the Tambour Bushido Automata. Its price is $755,000, and it draws inspiration from Japanese samurai culture.

At 46.8mm, the pink gold timepiece is the third item in the company's automata series, after the Tambour Carpe Diem and the Tambour Opera Automata, which were met with huge appraisal, including awards. Each item transports people to different cultures. Earlier models explored European vanitas symbolism and Chinese opera, now to the disciplined customs of old Japanese warriors.

Read more
Richard Mille dips its toes into gothic style with the latest sapphire model
A new gothic Richard Mille
Richard Mille RM 75-01

Richard Mille debuts another Sapphire model, RM 75-01, available in three colors (pink, green, and blue). It merges two styles—gothic and aqua aesthetics—into one, creating a balance between maximalism and minimalism. While the gothic style is highlighted by the open-work dial, the casing is reminiscent of water’s fluidity thanks to the casing’s transparent look. Think of it as an option that also creates a balance between aesthetics and mechanical precision.

One of the most striking details of this new model is the ‘flying’ architecture. Richard Mille removed components, like the tourbillon’s bridge plate, to create space—this makes it easier to enjoy the mechanical views. The tourbillon and barrel are cleverly suspended to take the aesthetics to the next level with the ‘flying’ layout.

Read more
Racing legends reignited: Breitling debuts limited-edition Top Time chronographs
Breitling’s limited-edition Top Time chronographs revive 1960s racing glory
3 Breitling Top Time chronographs on wood floor

 

Breitling continues its rich motorsport heritage of excellent automatic watches with the debut of three exclusive Top Time chronographs, brilliantly combining the racing aesthetics of the 1960s with unparalleled Swiss precision. The collection includes two rally-inspired models and a Martini Racing edition, with each release limited to 750 pieces and powered by Breitling’s COSC-certified Manufacture Caliber 01 with a 70-hour power reserve. 
Retro design coupled with modern performance

Read more