LeBron James unveils $450,000 Richard Mille Lakers-inspired limited edition

LeBron James shows a Richard Mille limited edition watch he helped design. The watch costs $450,000, and the company made only 150 of them. This item honors his time with the Los Angeles Lakers and combines Richard Mille’s skill with basketball elements plus the Lakers’ colors.

The watch honors the Lakers with a yellow rubber strap that lasts a long time and feels good when a person moves. James’ personal logo sits at the 12 o’clock position in green with a yellow border, which makes the brand easy to see while keeping the watch looking good.

The watch case is black and has a rough feel. A yellow Quartz TPT middle case sits next to it, with green parts and a purple ring for the hour markers. This mix of colors puts the Lakers’ purple and gold into a modern watch design.

Richard Mille makes sports watches, and this watch shows that focus. The company did not share specific details about the movement. The brand makes light and strong watches for athletes, which suggests that this watch uses advanced materials and building methods.

The yellow and green crown, along with the teal chronograph dials, add to the watch’s look. These colors show the Lakers’ identity and James’ own taste that he developed from collecting luxury watches for many years.

James’ signature appears on the case back, etched in purple. This makes the watch a collector’s item, not just a regular luxury watch. The purple signature honors the Lakers’ colors and helps identify this specific production run.

Richard Mille works with many good athletes—this collaboration comes after successful partnerships with Rafael Nadal and Bubba Watson. James helps the brand reach the basketball market and may cause younger people to like Swiss watches.

The $450,000 price puts this watch among Richard Mille’s more costly items, but it costs less than the brand’s most complex watches. The company only made 150 pieces, which means collectors will want it and its price might go up.

James showed the watch on social media, which gained much attention from watch fans and basketball fans. The broad appeal shows that famous people working with luxury brands can connect fine watches with popular sports.

This watch continues James’ long connection with luxury timepieces—he owns watches from Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, and Rolex. James helped design this Richard Mille watch, which sets it apart from simple endorsement deals and suggests a deeper connection with the brand.

The Lakers’ look appeals to fans in Los Angeles and people who collect basketball items. The watch also keeps Richard Mille’s good name for technical skill and exclusive nature.