Breitling unveils updated Superocean Heritage with Hawaiian surf inspiration

Breitling refreshes its Superocean Heritage collection for the first time since 2017, introducing updated sizes, the new B31 manufacture movement, and a limited edition created in collaboration with surfing legend Kelly Slater. This revision balances vintage 1950s style with modern elegance and pays tribute to Hawaiian surf culture through special partnerships.

The Superocean Heritage line originally launched in 1957 as Breitling’s dive watch, combining stylish design with underwater capability. Early models like the Ref. 1004 time-only and Ref. 807 chronograph featured spear and arrow hands, anodized rotating bezels, and compact proportions—appealing to those who valued both aesthetics and function.

“The Superocean Heritage is our most elegant sea watch, and this update is all about refinement. Every detail has been perfected—but the spirit stays the same. It’s about style at sea.”

The updated collection is available in sizes ranging from 36mm to 44mm, with a streamlined palette of black, blue, and green dials paired with matching ceramic-inlaid bezels for improved scratch resistance. The 42mm chronograph is powered by Breitling’s Manufacture Caliber 01, while the automatic models debut the B31 movement—Breitling’s first in-house three-hand caliber introduced in March.

Construction has been enhanced, with mesh metal and mesh rubber bracelets now featuring folding clasps for a smoother fit. Subdials match the dial color, and a discreet date window at six o’clock maintains a balanced look. The distinctive arrow and spear hands ensure the collection’s signature readability. Select models feature outer bezels in responsibly sourced 18k red gold, adding a touch of luxury without compromising the collection’s sleek style.

The Kelly Slater Limited Edition honors the 11-time world champion as he retires from competition. The Superocean Heritage B31 Automatic 40 Kelly Slater features a foliage-patterned dial inspired by the interplay of light and shadow in tropical canopies. An open caseback reveals the B31 movement, and “One of 500” is engraved on each watch. Buyers can choose between a blue rubber mesh strap or a stainless steel mesh bracelet, and each watch comes in a special display box with a personal message from Slater.

“Breitling has been with me for years. This watch reflects everything I love—the ocean, nature, and the easygoing style I’ve always connected with,” says Slater.

Other collaborations include Breitling Eyewear by Cutler and Gross, offering four handmade sunglass styles with design elements inspired by the watch collection, such as luminous lacquer-filled temple tips resembling the arrow hour hand. Limited to 500 frames each, the sunglasses are available with ZEISS LightPro Technology and 18k red gold plating.

The update also extends to a Havaianas flip-flop collaboration, featuring Hawaiian floral patterns. These are available at Breitling Equipment spaces worldwide, completing the collection’s beach lifestyle aesthetic.