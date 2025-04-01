 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Racing legends reignited: Breitling debuts limited-edition Top Time chronographs

Breitling’s limited-edition Top Time chronographs revive 1960s racing glory

By
3 Breitling Top Time chronographs on wood floor
Breitling

Breitling continues its rich motorsport heritage of excellent automatic watches with the debut of three exclusive Top Time chronographs, brilliantly combining the racing aesthetics of the 1960s with unparalleled Swiss precision. The collection includes two rally-inspired models and a Martini Racing edition, with each release limited to 750 pieces and powered by Breitling’s COSC-certified Manufacture Caliber 01 with a 70-hour power reserve. 

Retro design coupled with modern performance

Breitling Top Time chronograph on black background
Breitling

The 38mm cushion-shaped steel cases are a nod to the vintage racing chronographs and feature the singular subdials and bold tachymeter scales. Two dial options are offered with the Breitling rally editions: choose between a black-and-white model with a beige leather strap or the green-and-white model, which comes with perforated racing leather. The centerpiece of the show — the Top Time Martini Racing — is equipped with the brand’s blue, light blue, and red stripes featured on the dial, complemented with a perforated dark blue strap. 

Recommended Videos

Built for speed

Three Breitling Top Time chronograph on dark background
Breitling

According to Breitling CEO Georges Kern, their chronographs encapsulate the tenets of racing — precision, adrenaline, and style. Quick timing is assured thanks to the mushroom pushers, and the dashboard-inspired dial is classic car instrumentation. Each watch comes engraved with ‘one of 750’ on the caseback, stressing the exclusivity of the release. With starting prices at $6,500 retail, analysts expect the collection to sell out quickly as it appeals to both watch collectors and motorsports enthusiasts. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer
Triston Brewer is a journalist, creative director, fashionisto, and jetsetting digital bon vivant. Brace yourself!
Introducing the new Breitling Navitimer B19: A refined, non-limited edition
A new blue dial
2025 Breitling Navitimer B19 perpetual calendar chronograph

Last year, Breitling made a major move by rolling out the Navitimer B19 perpetual calendar chronograph in three limited-edition variations. These models marked a special moment in Breitling’s books—the brand’s 140th anniversary. Apart from the stylish dials, these timepieces stood out due to the rose gold bezel, which was accentuated by other rose gold elements.

Breitling went back to the drawing board and worked on another version — one that isn't a limited edition.

Read more
Track time like never before with the Omega × Swatch Speedmaster 1965 edition
A new Omega x Swatch watch that'll take you back to 1965
Omega x Swatch Moonswatch 1965

Another trip to the moon! The Omega × Swatch Speedmaster MoonSwatch 1965 is the latest MoonSwatch collaboration between these two iconic brands — and the good news is that it's a non-limited edition timepiece.

This Omega model has ties to NASA and was the go-to watch for aerospace engineering in the ‘60s. Different watch brands competed for that title back in the day, but Omega debuted a high-quality watch with top-tier specs.

Read more
Bell & Ross’ BR-03 Astro pushes limits with space-themed design
This Bell & Ross watch will give you an astronomical tour of the outer universe
Bell & Ross BR-03 Astro

Bell & Ross' BR-03 Astro paints a clear picture of what Earth looks like from space. The center of the dial has a big sphere that looks so realistic—everything that surrounds planet Earth, from the stars to the moon, has been featured on the dial.

Earth sits at the dial's center, and the moon rotates around the sphere to track the minutes. The brand went all out with this new watch and redefined the conventional way of doing things. Instead of printing a picture in the middle of the dial, it chiseled a 3D sphere on the center of the watch. As a result, the watch has a huge sapphire crystal.

Read more