Racing legends reignited: Breitling debuts limited-edition Top Time chronographs

Table of Contents Table of Contents Retro design coupled with modern performance Built for speed

Breitling continues its rich motorsport heritage of excellent automatic watches with the debut of three exclusive Top Time chronographs, brilliantly combining the racing aesthetics of the 1960s with unparalleled Swiss precision. The collection includes two rally-inspired models and a Martini Racing edition, with each release limited to 750 pieces and powered by Breitling’s COSC-certified Manufacture Caliber 01 with a 70-hour power reserve.

Retro design coupled with modern performance

The 38mm cushion-shaped steel cases are a nod to the vintage racing chronographs and feature the singular subdials and bold tachymeter scales. Two dial options are offered with the Breitling rally editions: choose between a black-and-white model with a beige leather strap or the green-and-white model, which comes with perforated racing leather. The centerpiece of the show — the Top Time Martini Racing — is equipped with the brand’s blue, light blue, and red stripes featured on the dial, complemented with a perforated dark blue strap.

Recommended Videos

Built for speed

According to Breitling CEO Georges Kern, their chronographs encapsulate the tenets of racing — precision, adrenaline, and style. Quick timing is assured thanks to the mushroom pushers, and the dashboard-inspired dial is classic car instrumentation. Each watch comes engraved with ‘one of 750’ on the caseback, stressing the exclusivity of the release. With starting prices at $6,500 retail, analysts expect the collection to sell out quickly as it appeals to both watch collectors and motorsports enthusiasts.