Breitling debuts new Endurance Pro 38 chronographs in a rainbow of colors

This watch is practical and wearable for any sports-related activity

By
Man wearing Endurance Pro 38 watch
Breitling

Just because Breitling is one of the go-to brands in luxury timepieces, it doesn’t mean it can’t have some fun with its designs. Recently, the watch company announced a variety of hues for their new Endurance Pro 38 chronographs, which blends luxury, sport, and color into one must-have piece.

The Endurance Pro collection has become one of Breitling’s most accessible sports watches, allowing users to get their hands on a luxury sports piece for a slightly lower price tag. Even though the Endurance Pro line is considered more accessible than Breitling’s other collections, it doesn’t mean Breitling is skimming out on quality. Made of lightweight carbon composite cases and thermo-composited movements, this line is up to par with some of the finest sports watches on the market. 

The new Endurance Pro 38 chronographs

Breitling Endurance Pro 38 Breitlight
Breitling

Back in 2020, Breitling made waves with the introduction of its Endurance Pro series, which at the time was only available in 44 mm. The Endurance Pro collection contains Breitlight, the brand’s carbon composite material that is meant to be three times lighter than titanium and six times lighter than stainless steel. With this lightweight material, the watch weighs only 26.5 grams, making it the ideal piece for any sports activity.

In its most recent release, Breitling opted to offer the sports watch in a smaller 38 mm option. With a flat sapphire crystal above the dials, bidirectional bezels with compass scales, and screw-on case backs, this watch is a must-have for any active person looking for quality, style, and functionality. 

At first, the release of the Endurance Pro 38 came in white, blue, and red colorways, which came with matching rubber straps and dials for a cohesive look. However, in this latest update, Breitling has updated its offering to now include purple and pink colorways. These two new colorways are bold and bright, giving users fun, new options that can help bring more personality into their athleticism.

With now five options for your Endurance Pro 38, there are plenty of colors to choose from. Although the entry-level quartz chronograph might seem too beginner for some, its features and mechanics are more than enough to sway any watch enthusiast.

Endurance Pro 38 vs. the rest

Endurance Pro 38
Breitling

Although there are plenty of high-end sports watches available, the Endurance Pro 38’s lightweight characteristics and sports-related features make this piece a must-have. With a price tag of $3,250 for all colorways, the Endurance Pro 38 is considered to be one of the most accessible sports watches on the market, especially when you consider the Caliber 83 thermo-compensated SuperQuartz movement used to power it.

With a lightweight rubber strap to complete the piece, this watch is practical and wearable for any sports-related activity. Without having to lug a chunky and heavy watch, the Endurance Pro 38 allows athletes to move freely and in style.

