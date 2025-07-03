 Skip to main content
Adidas and CLOT turn the Stan Smith into a summer-ready espadrille

Adidas, CLOT by Edison Chen remix the Stan Smith sneaker

man wearing stan smith espadrille with tennis racket
Adidas / Adidas

Continuing their long-standing partnership, Adidas and CLOT by Edison Chen are once again delivering a remix on one of the brand’s most classic designs. Fresh off of the release of their beaded sneakers, the newest launch between this duo is all about a summer-inspired design on the heritage Stan Smith sneaker. As part of the launch, a new campaign featuring various athletic stars, including tennis legend Stan Smith and F1 driver George Russell, captures the essence of the sneaker’s traditional look while incorporating modern upgrades. Adding a seasonally apt espadrille sole to the Stan Smith design, the sneaker becomes the ultimate summer shoe, fusing a classic summer style with Adidas’ iconic casual sneaker. 

Get ready to take on summer with Adidas x CLOT by Edison Chen

black adidas stan smith espadrille
Adidas / Adidas

While the majority of the latest silhouette takes the form of the Stan Smith sneaker, the bottom has been updated with a traditional espadrille sole. Available in two colorways, the white upper includes a cleanly deconstructed look that’s complemented by embroidered details. The second iteration features a black, deconstructed upper accented by natural jute fibers in its construction. In both versions, co-branding details from CLOT and Adidas are found on the shoe’s heel tabs. Along with these two new sneakers, the partnership also introduces a new line of apparel in classic colors of forest green, cream, and chocolate brown, which perfectly complements the collection’s overall aesthetic. The entire collection, along with the new Stan Smith designs, will be available via the Adidas CONFIRMED app on the July 12.

