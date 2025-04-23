 Skip to main content
Adidas slims down their Stan Smith sneaker in new release

Adidas slims down its Stan Smith sneaker

While certain Adidas silhouettes, such as the Superstar and Samba sneakers, have dominated the scene in recent seasons, there are a few designs that have a long-standing history. One of these sneakers, the Stan Smith, has long been a staple in many closets thanks to its versatile look that can easily work in any outfit. While the Stan Smith’s design has long remained the same, a new upgrade sees it more narrow and slim than ever before. Following the trend of slimmer shoes, the new Stan Smith has a thinner sole that verges on the edge of an almost boxing-inspired shoe. Looking to establish its newest footwear star, the new Stan Smith is the ultimate trend shoe that can last for seasons. 

Get low with Adidas’ new Stan Smith sneaker

Nicknamed “Adidas Stan Smith Low Pro,” the new Stan Smith sneakers don a thin sole that’s a perfect blend of timeless and trendy. Crafted with a deconstructed leather upper, this retro sneaker comes with a significant change to its sole. The Low Pro has been reduced in height, featuring a sole that measures only a few millimeters. Unlike the original Stan Smith sneaker that comes with a pop of green, the newest release is a monochromatic color palette that comes decked out in just one hue. Available in either black or white, this Stan Smith Low Pro is sleek, minimalist, and ultra-chic. Similar to boxing shoes, this lightweight silhouette is perfect for adding a simple, casual sneaker to your closet. While there is no official word yet on when this Adidas Stan Smith will hit shelves, there’s no doubt it’ll be a major hit.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator.
