New Balance introduces the 204L, a sleek nod to vintage runners

While New Balance has been busy lately with updating some of its archival designs, the brand hasn’t stopped creating new favorites. One of their latest creations, the 204L, is set to hit shelves later this year, and the brand is already teasing new colorways. The 204L is a soccer-inspired silhouette that shares a similar structure to that of Nike’s Total 90 III sneaker. While the brand has already teased the silhouette via collaborations with other brands, its official release isn’t expected to hit until later this year. Now, New Balance has offered a glimpse into one of the silhouette’s first sneaker packs that will land on shelves in the fall. True to New Balance’s style, the design is full of retro design touches that will intrigue fans of vintage running shoes.

Get a glimpse of New Balance’s 204L in metallic

As with most of New Balance’s designs, the brand doesn’t waste any time in treating its silhouettes to various colors and materials. While the 204L has yet to release, the brand is already offering a view into its first sneaker pack, which includes metallic touches. Featuring white mesh underlays, cream accents, and silver metallic overlays, this design provides the classic New Balance look. For this pack, the brand is releasing two colorways that see either navy blue or sage green lining and logos as a contrast to the silver metallic details. While New Balance has yet to confirm the official release date of the metallic pack, it’s expected to see a fall release. As more brands reach for soccer-inspired footwear, New Balance’s 204L gives fans the chance of a lifestyle option that doesn’t disappoint.