 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

New Balance introduces the 204L, a sleek nod to vintage runners

New Balance teases two new 204L colorways

By
side of new balance 204L
New Balance / New Balance

While New Balance has been busy lately with updating some of its archival designs, the brand hasn’t stopped creating new favorites. One of their latest creations, the 204L, is set to hit shelves later this year, and the brand is already teasing new colorways. The 204L is a soccer-inspired silhouette that shares a similar structure to that of Nike’s Total 90 III sneaker. While the brand has already teased the silhouette via collaborations with other brands, its official release isn’t expected to hit until later this year. Now, New Balance has offered a glimpse into one of the silhouette’s first sneaker packs that will land on shelves in the fall. True to New Balance’s style, the design is full of retro design touches that will intrigue fans of vintage running shoes. 

Get a glimpse of New Balance’s 204L in metallic 

side of new balance 204L
New Balance / New Balance

As with most of New Balance’s designs, the brand doesn’t waste any time in treating its silhouettes to various colors and materials. While the 204L has yet to release, the brand is already offering a view into its first sneaker pack, which includes metallic touches. Featuring white mesh underlays, cream accents, and silver metallic overlays, this design provides the classic New Balance look. For this pack, the brand is releasing two colorways that see either navy blue or sage green lining and logos as a contrast to the silver metallic details. While New Balance has yet to confirm the official release date of the metallic pack, it’s expected to see a fall release. As more brands reach for soccer-inspired footwear, New Balance’s 204L gives fans the chance of a lifestyle option that doesn’t disappoint.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Stone Island Marina and New Balance create a new skate-inspired sneaker
Stone Island, New Balance reunite for another collaboration
yellow stone island new balance

Known for their vast collaborations per year, it’s no shock to see New Balance join forces with another brand for the season. This time around, New Balance is reuniting with its long-term partner, Stone Island, for a nautical-inspired skate shoe that blends in perfectly for the summer and beyond. Stone Island and New Balance are no strangers to working together, having released a series of collaborations over the years, sometimes multiple times a year. In this new collaboration, the two brands have opted for a seasonally apt collection that includes more than an ideal everyday sneaker. Along with apparel and accessories, this collaboration delivers everything you need for the summer season. 

Stone Island and New Balance remix the 272

Read more
New Balance’s 2010 sneaker arrives in a new vintage color.
New Balance releases a new ABZORB 2010 sneaker
new balance abzorb 2010 sneaker in photo

It’s been an eventful year for the New Balance 2010, with a series of new releases that have turned the model into the must-have sneaker of the year. After collaborations with Kith and their “Grey Days” special edition model, the ABZORB 2010 continues to be the versatile sneaker it was created to be. In their latest rendition of the ABZORB 2010, New Balance is going back in time with a vintage color combination that’s rich and decadent in hue. While the primary color in the design would make it the perfect fall sneaker, this release is a year-round shoe that is far from just another running shoe in your lineup. With a combination of materials and different colored overlays, this sneaker gives a significant nod to retro technical shoes from the past, which continue to stun users today. 

New Balance 2010 goes pecan with a new color

Read more
Norda releases the ultimate off-season sandals for trail runners
Norda releases new post-workout sandal
man wearing sage green sandals

While a plethora of running and athletic sneakers are being released for the summer season, there’s one shoe many tend to forget to add to their rotation. Once you’re done with your hike, run, or walk, you’re likely looking for more comfort to help start your recovery process. Here is where Norda is looking to enter the picture. In their latest launch, the expert in trail running footwear is taking a load off with a sandal perfect for keeping your feet comfortable after all that hard work. Arriving in four colorways, the latest release is far from the rigid and technical footwear you’re used to seeing from Norda. Taking all of their footwear technology and placing it into a comfortable design, these sandals are an absolute must for anyone who likes to hit the trails or the track. 

The Norda 008 is your newest key to recovery

Read more