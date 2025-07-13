 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The New Balance 2010 “Linen” is clean, calm, and understated

New Balance releases a new 2010 sneaker

By
underfoot of new balance 2010 sneaker in linen
New Balance / New Balance

While New Balance has certified itself as a go-to lifestyle sneaker, that hasn’t prevented the brand from continuing to expand its casual sneaker lineup. In its newest summer release, the brand is turning to its 2010 silhouette for a brand new colorway that brings neutral tones with a pop of color. New to the New Balance lineup, the 2010 model is one of the brand’s most recent additions, first making its appearance in May of this year.

As more brands adopt their retro performance shoes into modern-day lifestyle sneakers, more colorways and patterns have come into the spotlight, making it easier to find one that fits with your style. Expected to hit stores later this month, the latest New Balance 2010 sneaker is a clean and subtle sneaker with plenty of timeless quality to it. 

New Balance brings a clean look to the 2010 sneaker

new balance 2010 sneaker in linen
New Balance / New Balance
Recommended Videos

Drawing inspiration from classic 2000s-era running shoes, the latest New Balance 2010 sneaker blurs the lines between retro design and modern features. Crafted with a natural color palette, the New Balance 2010 comes with a white linen suede upper contrasted by soft clay-toned underlays and breathable mesh for an earthy, texturized look. Subtle pops of yellow and black compose the New Balance branding for an understated color addition. The black underfoot paves the way for the ABZORB midsole, which provides maximum response and comfort. Set for release on July 23, the New Balance 2010 in “Linen/Desert Clay” sneaker will retail for $160 via the various New Balance platforms.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

These new cherry Dr. Martens loafers are turning heads this season
Dr. Martens releases a new loafer
man tying cherry red loafers

For UK-based Dr. Martens, creating a timeless shoe that’s both street-style ready and sleek is no foreign task. Among the most recognizable designs in the business, Dr. Martens has certainly left its mark on fashion. Now, the brand is taking its overt coolness to the next level with a new hue for its iconic loafers. While the brand is mainly recognized for its lace-up boots, its loafer lineup doesn’t fall far behind. The Adrian Loafer model is considered their shining star, with plenty of iterations that’ll elevate your regular loafers into a runway-ready pick. And now with a new hue, these Dr. Martens loafers are far from your basic run-of-the-mill footwear choice. 

Conquer the streets with the Adrian Arcadia Leather Tassel Loafer

Read more
Mexican sportswear brand Hermanos Koumori joins Adidas for a new collaboration
Adidas, Hermanos Koumori update the Ultraboost
green ultraboost 5 sneaker on concrete

Not only is Adidas known for their stylish in-house designs that transcend trends, but they’re a powerhouse for collaborations with brands. Not afraid of pushing the boundaries, the athletic brand is teaming with Mexican sportswear brand Hermanos Koumori for a new partnership with a nature-inspired version of the Ultraboost 5. An up-and-coming brand leading the athleisure world forward, Hermanos Koumori lent their design touch to a new collection inspired by Mexico’s Monte Alto Nature Reserve. This collection also marks the first time the Mexican brand dabbles in a footwear collection, making the perfect combination of freshness and Adidas’ history. With a shoe that can easily function on hikes or while running around the city, this collaboration marks the perfect option for those looking for a clean, sleek performance shoe. 

Hermanos Koumori x Adidas Ultraboost 5

Read more
Bob Marley’s family brings his spirit to a new sandal with Chaco
Bob Marley, Chaco collaborate on a new summer sandal
man on skateboard wearing chaco bob marley

Nobody marks the summer season more than Bob Marley, and while he’s no longer here, his family is still keeping his spirit alive. Along with the American footwear brand Chaco, Bob Marley’s family is releasing a spirited new sandal that evokes his sense of community and passion in every step. On the launch, Chaco’s Marketing Director Rose Fulbright mentioned, “Bob Marley’s vision extended far beyond his music. This collaboration is an opportunity to carry forward his philosophy of living with purpose and appreciating the natural world.” Along with a series of pet accessories, the new sandal comes in two colorways perfect for the summer. 

Honoring Bob Marley through footwear

Read more