The New Balance 2010 “Linen” is clean, calm, and understated

While New Balance has certified itself as a go-to lifestyle sneaker, that hasn’t prevented the brand from continuing to expand its casual sneaker lineup. In its newest summer release, the brand is turning to its 2010 silhouette for a brand new colorway that brings neutral tones with a pop of color. New to the New Balance lineup, the 2010 model is one of the brand’s most recent additions, first making its appearance in May of this year.

As more brands adopt their retro performance shoes into modern-day lifestyle sneakers, more colorways and patterns have come into the spotlight, making it easier to find one that fits with your style. Expected to hit stores later this month, the latest New Balance 2010 sneaker is a clean and subtle sneaker with plenty of timeless quality to it.

New Balance brings a clean look to the 2010 sneaker

Recommended Videos

Drawing inspiration from classic 2000s-era running shoes, the latest New Balance 2010 sneaker blurs the lines between retro design and modern features. Crafted with a natural color palette, the New Balance 2010 comes with a white linen suede upper contrasted by soft clay-toned underlays and breathable mesh for an earthy, texturized look. Subtle pops of yellow and black compose the New Balance branding for an understated color addition. The black underfoot paves the way for the ABZORB midsole, which provides maximum response and comfort. Set for release on July 23, the New Balance 2010 in “Linen/Desert Clay” sneaker will retail for $160 via the various New Balance platforms.