New Balance’s celestial blue is a denim-inspired sneaker for summer

By
pair of new balance blue sneaker
New Balance / New Balance

Taking inspiration from the summer sky, New Balance’s newest sneaker is all about tonal blues. As part of New Balance’s MADE in UK line, the latest release from the athletic brand takes on the soft shade of blue for a new look that can almost pass for a denim material. While many brands have already managed to use denim to create unique footwear designs, this option from New Balance is a bit more versatile and stylish than the rest. Set to hit later this month, this New Balance sneaker is much closer to their traditional color palettes, rather than their latest series of neon and vibrant hues. While made for the peak summer season, the newest baby blue shoe is a year-round nab. 

New Balance’s 991v2 “Celestial Blue” heads for the sky

side view of new balance blue sneaker
New Balance / New Balance

For the new “Celestial Blue” shoe, New Balance takes on the 991v2 silhouette and gives a calmer look. Breathable mesh underlays and grey leather overlays are used for a mixture of textures and colors, contrasting with a baby blue hairy suede upper. Inside, the sneaker uses a full-length FuelCell midsole for a bouncier step. ENCAP cushioning and semi-translucent ABZORB SBS pods add comfort and enable impact absorption. Off-white details in the laces and midsole add to the vintage look for an overall stylish design. Not to be forgotten is the brand’s iconic “N” logo on the side panel, which features reflective details. Set to retail for $250, the “Celestial Blue” sneaker will hit New Balance platforms on June 19. This blue sneaker is a soothing version of the hue and an excellent addition to any summer closet.

