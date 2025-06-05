 Skip to main content
The latest New Balance 9060 is as colorful as it gets

New Balance announces new colorful sneaker

back heel of new balance green suede sneaker
New Balance / New Balance

Although it might seem like a collaboration with a particular soft drink, New Balance’s latest 9060 sneaker is an in-house project that exudes color. Similar to the recently announced ‘Cyber Jade,’ the new sneaker from the athletic company is a bold composition of color far from its typical neutrals and monochromatic color palettes. A far cry from last month’s ‘Grey Days,’ the New Balance 9060 has been reworked to incorporate colors and hues that make it feel like a true summer sneaker.

While its official release is still to be announced, this version of the New Balance 9060 is only part of the releases the brand has planned for the model this year. Although this might be the brand’s most colorful version thus far, it doesn’t mean it’s any less of a performance sneaker than its predecessors. A vibrant pop to add to your wardrobe, get ready for one of New Balance’s most statement sneakers of 2025. 

New Balance’s 9060 “Green Suede”

new balance green suede sneaker
New Balance / New Balance
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Featuring a light blue mesh upper, the latest New Balance 9060 sneaker features a flurry of colors that’ll add vibrancy to your wardrobe. Accenting the light blue shade are rich emerald green suede overlays that adorn the tongue, laceguard, quarters, and heel counters. Small touches of indigo are found in the sockliner and lining, while the “N” logo appears in a decadent navy blue. The sole unit is filled with neutral shades of cream and grey, which bring the entire design together. More hints of light blue are also found in the midsole for a small continuation of the color palette.

Overall, the 9060 silhouette remains intact, highlighted by this colorful combination of hues. Expected to arrive sometime in 2025, there’s still no word as to the potential retail price, although similar models are currently priced at $150. 

