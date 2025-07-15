A new era of the boat shoe begins with Sperry x Colbo

As far as boat shoes are concerned, Sperry is considered the best in the industry. Apart from being credited as the founding brand behind the shoe, Sperry has continuously elevated the boat shoe into a summer favorite. While many still question just how sophisticated and versatile the boat shoe is, the fact is that the silhouette has grown to be a favorite among men who are looking to elevate their summer wardrobe, without the discomfort. In a new twist, Sperry is collaborating with New York fashion and lifestyle brand, Colbo, for an updated iteration of the classic shoe. Along with Colbo’s unique design touch, the new boat shoe unveiled during Paris Fashion Week brings the boat shoe into the modern era, with an updated look and feel that makes it stand out from its timeless predecessors.

Sperry and Colbo bring casual luxury to the heritage boat shoe

Taking Sperry’s Authentic Original Boat Shoe as the base for the design, the new release sees the shoe deconstructed and rebuilt with a fresher take. Donning earth tones and premium materials, the new Sperry x Colbo boat shoe showcases high-quality craftsmanship in every detail. Featuring expert distressing techniques and pre-washed materials, the boat shoe arrives with a unique, timeworn patina in its soft leather uppers. The shoe’s leather outsoles pay homage to the design from the 70s and 80s, while the design’s collapsible heel provides versatility and comfort with each wear. Arriving in two colorways, Distressed Taupe and Weathered Sahara, the collaborative shoe also showcases beautifully well-thought-out packaging. Each shoe is wrapped in a thick butcher paper, a jute dust bag, and a co-branded shoe box. The boat shoe is now available for purchase via the Colbo’s and Sperry’s webstores for $225. Expected to be the first installment of this long-term partnership, a second Colbo and Sperry collaboration is set to hit shelves in Fall 2025.