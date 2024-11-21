Sperry and Fresh Rags update the boat shoe

 Skip to main content
Sperry’s newest partnership reimagines their iconic boat shoe

black and beige boat shoes on dirt
Fresh Rags / Fresh Rags

If one design in Sperry’s lineup is recognized for being timeless and sophisticated – it’s their boat shoe. For years, Sperry’s Authentic Original 2-Eye has been considered the standard for boat shoes and nowadays, they’re updating it for a fresher take. Along with Tampa retailer Fresh Rags, the Authentic Original boat shoe has been modernized with a pirate theme. Keeping the same classic base, Sperry has added a few details to the shoe to give it a new look for upcoming warmer days. Boat or no boat, these boat shoes are a stylish yet fun concept that will liven up your closet. 

Sperry X Fresh Rags A/O 2 EYE Vibram

tan and black sperry boat shoes
Fresh Rags / Fresh Rags

Available in two perfectly themed colorways, the Sperry X Fresh Rags A/O 2 EYE Vibram is a contemporary upgrade that has plenty of details to ponder. The first of the two designs comes in the form of “Harbor Ray,” a sandy beige shoe crafted from light tan synthetic stingray embossed leather and white contrasting stitching. Complete with gold eyelets, gold trimming, and a lug Vibram outsole, this shoe is a lighter variation that can be a perfect neutral addition to your closet. 

The second design, named “Gulftstar,” is an off-black mix of stingray leather and soft suede upper that makes for the ideal dark-colored shoe. Also featured on the boat shoe are cross-stitched panels, mudguards, tortoiseshell eyelets, and a Jolly Ranger woven label. On the bottom is a Vibram sawtooth outsole for extra stability. Both Sperry shoes are now available via Fresh Rags’ web store and retail for $150 each. While summer days on a boat seem far away, these elegant casual shoes are a fantastic choice for those on land. 

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
AMIRI drops the perfect suede and leather sneakers for 2025
AMIRI releases a new athletic sneaker
close up on white sneaker with stars

As the year comes to a close, it’s the perfect time to start planning for 2025. And for AMIRI, there’s no better time to start planning for next year’s looks. With their latest release, AMIRI looks to infuse the laidback California living with classic style in a chic sneaker. No matter the season, an athletic sneaker can be an ideal addition to your wardrobe. However, as part of their Pre-Spring 2025 collection, AMIRI delivers far from another boring athletic sneaker. Filled with interesting appliques and premium touches, this athletic sneaker is bound to become your go-to in 2025. 
Introducing the Pacific Sneaker

Available in two subtly different versions, the Pacific Sneaker is an athletic sneaker designed in a classic silhouette. The first version sees a sneaker with a white leather base with star appliques in black or blue. The tonal leather outsole and appliques give the sneaker a clean and sleek look. The second version features gum outsoles and a suede upper in black, chocolate, and sand. As a special edition, the men’s suede and leather sneakers will be available in Varsity Red. On both versions, the AMIRI logo is visible on the tongue, giving it another detail to marvel at. This chic sneaker is now available via AMIRI’s web store and retails from $590 to $650. While the Pacific sneaker is part of AMIRI’s Pre-Spring campaign, it’s the perfect sneaker to don year-round. Crafted with enough color to give your look an extra touch, there’s nothing like an athletic sneaker to start your 2025 off right.

HOKA, Satisfy create the minimalist trail sneaker of your dreams
HOKA, Satisfy release new sneaker
side look of HOKA sneaker product photo

While HOKA knows how to craft a performance shoe for all your physical activity needs, their recent collaborations have taken them to a new stylish level. This time around the athletic company is working with the Parisian-based Satisfy to once again rework the Mafate Speed 4 Lite in two new colorways. At the end of 2023, the two brands first redesigned this sneaker in “Rubber” and “Sulfur” colors and now they’ve taken to it once again to show off new tones. Sticking to the minimalist tones, these new colorways are perfect for those looking for sneakers that fit any style or wardrobe. While trail sneakers are plenty, these new redesigns are a modern refresh on a quality pair. 
HOKA Mafate Speed 4 Lite 

HOKA and Satisfy have introduced another round of minimalist trail sneakers that dazzle against the dirt using brown, black, and off-white tones throughout the two new colorways. The ‘Bone’ color uses an off-cream technical upper with transparent and lightweight TPU mesh for a minimalist and sleek look. Added features like the protective ripstop nylon, a soft microfiber collar, and an extra-thin lace construction offer a premium touch to the sneaker for any active person. The “Coffee” hue utilizes the same construction and craft but with dark brown and black tones throughout. Both new sneakers come with Vibram Megagrip with Litebase Construction and a new resilient, lightweight foam. An airy sneaker with a high-quality finish, there’s no doubt that the collaboration between HOKA and Satisfy continues to deliver hits. These new sneakers retail for $210 each and are now available via HOKA and Satisfy. Bound to sell out quickly, fans of the minimalist look should hurry to grab their own. 

Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes dashes in Tecovas on ‘The Tonight Show’
Luke Grimes rocks Tecovas on Tonight Show
luke grimes tecovas boot the tonight show starring jimmy fallon season 12

Although the rest of the internet is still recovering from the dramatic Season 5B premiere of “Yellowstone,” Luke Grimes is setting the footwear standard high on his latest appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Grimes stepped out on the heels of the big premiere sporting the classic Tecovas for a look that even his character would wear. While Grimes’ footwear choice is a classic look for any Western fan, he isn’t the first of the series to show his love for the Western boot. Recently, Cole Hauser unveiled his collection with Frye on Western boots, which hit the mark on the trend. However, on “The Tonight Show” Luke Grimes gave the perfect example of how to fuse a modern outfit with a classic Western boot. 

 
Tecovas’ “The Johnny” Cowboy boot

