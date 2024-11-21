Sperry and Fresh Rags update the boat shoe

If one design in Sperry’s lineup is recognized for being timeless and sophisticated – it’s their boat shoe. For years, Sperry’s Authentic Original 2-Eye has been considered the standard for boat shoes and nowadays, they’re updating it for a fresher take. Along with Tampa retailer Fresh Rags, the Authentic Original boat shoe has been modernized with a pirate theme. Keeping the same classic base, Sperry has added a few details to the shoe to give it a new look for upcoming warmer days. Boat or no boat, these boat shoes are a stylish yet fun concept that will liven up your closet.

Sperry X Fresh Rags A/O 2 EYE Vibram

Available in two perfectly themed colorways, the Sperry X Fresh Rags A/O 2 EYE Vibram is a contemporary upgrade that has plenty of details to ponder. The first of the two designs comes in the form of “Harbor Ray,” a sandy beige shoe crafted from light tan synthetic stingray embossed leather and white contrasting stitching. Complete with gold eyelets, gold trimming, and a lug Vibram outsole, this shoe is a lighter variation that can be a perfect neutral addition to your closet.

Recommended Videos

The second design, named “Gulftstar,” is an off-black mix of stingray leather and soft suede upper that makes for the ideal dark-colored shoe. Also featured on the boat shoe are cross-stitched panels, mudguards, tortoiseshell eyelets, and a Jolly Ranger woven label. On the bottom is a Vibram sawtooth outsole for extra stability. Both Sperry shoes are now available via Fresh Rags’ web store and retail for $150 each. While summer days on a boat seem far away, these elegant casual shoes are a fantastic choice for those on land.

Buy Now