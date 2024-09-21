 Skip to main content
The best dress sneakers for men to up the business casual style game in 2024

Stay casual and comfortable while still looking great

Man in dress pants and sneakers
Jean-Daniel Francoeur / Pexels

Whether you wear a suit every day or are deeply entrenched in the business casual dress code, the world of dress shoes can be overwhelming, expensive, and unfortunately, uncomfortable. Lucky for you, the rapid casualization of our professional world has led many brands to develop something a little more conducive to staying stylish and elevated at the same time you are comfortable and mobile.

Dress sneakers are the perfect hybrid between elevated dress shoes and casual sneakers. With uppers (everything above the soles) that resemble dress shoes, you can wear one of these with suits, chinos, and jeans. With soles that rival your favorite sneakers, you can feel comfortable all day, and even run to get out of the rain without being afraid you’ll eat it. But what are the best dress sneakers for men? You know we at The Manual have opinions on this, and we put together a list of the perfect choices, no matter what your wardrobe needs.

For comfort: Johnston & Murphy Uptown GL1 Luxe Hybrid

Johnston & Murphy Uptown sneakers
Johnston & Murphy

Let’s face it: The whole point of dress sneakers is to make dress shoes more comfortable. With that in mind, we searched for the best dress sneakers that focus on comfort. Johnston & Murphy will always be a favorite when it comes to any kind of dress shoes or boots, but when the company decided to enter into the dress sneaker game, it created one that will feel like you’re riding on a cloud. The derby style will keep from strangling your feet, and the smooth leather will look great with anything you want to wear.

For style: Cole Haan ZEROGRAND Remastered Wingtip

Cole Haan ZEROGRAND Remastered Wingtip sneakers
Cole Haan

Look, if you ever want to trace back to find the origins of dress sneakers, you will likely find yourself scrolling through the Cole Haan website. The ZEROGRAND is one of the original dress sneakers, and Cole Haan pioneered the style with their dressy uppers and comfortable soles. If you saw these around about a decade ago, they were likely part of the Cole Haan collection.

It has now remastered its collection and done the impossible by improving the shoe with an even better construction — more comfortable, lighter, and more durable. If you’re looking to step out in style, this choice will give you the 1950s two-tone look with the 2024 casual comfort feel. It’s a melding of two worlds, much like the dress sneaker itself.

For statement: TAFT Jack Sneaker in Honey

TAFT Jack Sneaker in Honey sneakers
TAFT

Your outward appearance is a reflection of your inner self-image. That means there is one foolproof way to make an impression when you are expressing yourself … and that is to send a statement. TAFT is the leader in the shoe world when it comes to making a statement. With unique designs that cover plaids, checks, hounds tooth, and floral, and their beautiful and rich colors, there aren’t many other dress sneakers that will make an impression the way these will.

One note for all of you hoping to make an impression every day: Less is more. So if you decide you want to wear these with a suit or a sportcoat and tie, let them speak. If you get too out of left field with the rest of your outfit, then there will be way too much going on.

For classic: Thursday Boots Premier Low Top

Thursday Boots Premier Low Top sneakers
Thursday Boots

When it comes to leaders in the industry, it is hard not to think of Thursday Boots when you’re looking for the best rugged boots on the market. However, the company didn’t stop there. Thursday Boots branched out to belts and jackets and seems to be doing all it can with its high-quality leather. That means it was only a matter of time before Thursday Boots decided to try its hand at dress sneakers, and this classic look is the result.

This is the way dress sneakers are supposed to look. They are more than just dress sneakers up top and sneaker soles on the bottom. This is a true melding of the two, and there is nothing like it. Often imitated but never duplicated, this is the best example of a bridge between two worlds.

For the cap toe: Amberjack The Cap-Toe

Amberjack The Cap-Toe
Amberjack

Cap-toe dress shoes are some of the most classic out there. Giving you a solid that never looks creased and is easy to shine, these stay looking fantastic long after you wear them in. Of course, you have already guessed by this point that you aren’t forced to resign yourself to dress shoes, as there are dress sneaker alternatives from Amberjack. It is a no-frills, no-messing-around shoe company, and this is probably the best combination of all the above options. Stylish, elevated, and comfortable as heck.

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Smart casual vs. business casual: Is there even a difference?
Are you business or smart casual
Man in glasses and sweater

A man's wardrobe can be a deeply complex thing. It can also be one of the more simple aspects of your life. It all comes down to how you build it and how well you understand it. You can break it down as simply as possible by building a small capsule wardrobe, making it something you never have to think about. Or you can be someone who is forced to adhere to a business casual wardrobe. Either way, there is a requirement to find an understanding. There are also different designations of a wardrobe that may seem the same on the surface but cause a bit of confusion, such is the case when you compare smart casual vs business casual.

They are both used to describe a look that is somewhere in between the formal business wardrobe made possible by a suit and tie and the more day-to-day looks made up of a T-shirt and jeans. While some may think that they are interchangeable, there are some differences that will save you if you need to dress one or the other. Here is what you need to pick up the know-how between the two designations.
Dress up casual to get smart casual

Read more
Class up your style: These are the best pocket watches for men
Our top picks for best pocket watches for men
Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime Ref. 6300G-010 pocket watch

The best pocket watches for men are going to experience a resurgence in popularity soon, and you can jump on the trend ahead of time so you're able to tell everyone you were the one who started it. Why will pocket watches suddenly be on anyone and everyone? In September 2024, The Peaky Blinders Movie is confirmed to begin production. The hit TV series, set in the gritty backdrop of Birmingham after World War I, has become a massive cultural phenomenon, with a man who rocks copycat outfits on TikTok and even Peaky Blinders stores.

Taking inspiration from Mr. Thomas Shelby himself, the Peaky Blinders aesthetic has sparked renewed interest in finding the best pocket watches for men and for those wanting to give off an early 20th-century British gangster aesthetic. As more people seek to emulate their favorite characters from the cultural phenomenon, pocket watches will be trending very soon. If you're really looking to go all in and emulate your favorite Peaky Blinders character, a three-piece tweed suit and a long jacket will go a long way.
Best pocket watches for men: Our top picks

Read more
LeBron James-backed Stan Smith documentary celebrates a tennis and sneaker icon
What you need to know about this Stan Smith documentary
Stan Smith standing on a dock.

If you've got any understanding of sneakers, you likely know the name Stan Smith. That doesn't necessarily mean that you know who Stan Smith is, but a new documentary may help you answer that question. Who Is Stan Smith? is a new documentary film that will tell the story of Stan Smith's trajectory as a star in the world of tennis and the way he transitioned into a trailblazer in the world of fashion. The film is directed by Danny Lee and is produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Alexandra Dell, and Donald Dell.
When will the film hit theaters?

The film is set to begin its theatrical run on May 3 when it will premiere in New York City. It will debut in Los Angeles on May 10, and also roll out to other cities after that, including  Atlanta, Washington D.C., Dallas, Denver, San Diego, Honolulu, San Francisco, Newport, Columbus, St. Louis, Arlington, Scottsdale, Cambridge, Indianapolis, Annapolis, Eugene, Frankfort, Royal Oak, Canton, Hartford, Novi, Plymouth, Hilton Head Island, and more.

Read more