Stay casual and comfortable while still looking great

Whether you wear a suit every day or are deeply entrenched in the business casual dress code, the world of dress shoes can be overwhelming, expensive, and unfortunately, uncomfortable. Lucky for you, the rapid casualization of our professional world has led many brands to develop something a little more conducive to staying stylish and elevated at the same time you are comfortable and mobile.

Dress sneakers are the perfect hybrid between elevated dress shoes and casual sneakers. With uppers (everything above the soles) that resemble dress shoes, you can wear one of these with suits, chinos, and jeans. With soles that rival your favorite sneakers, you can feel comfortable all day, and even run to get out of the rain without being afraid you’ll eat it. But what are the best dress sneakers for men? You know we at The Manual have opinions on this, and we put together a list of the perfect choices, no matter what your wardrobe needs.

For comfort: Johnston & Murphy Uptown GL1 Luxe Hybrid

Let’s face it: The whole point of dress sneakers is to make dress shoes more comfortable. With that in mind, we searched for the best dress sneakers that focus on comfort. Johnston & Murphy will always be a favorite when it comes to any kind of dress shoes or boots, but when the company decided to enter into the dress sneaker game, it created one that will feel like you’re riding on a cloud. The derby style will keep from strangling your feet, and the smooth leather will look great with anything you want to wear.

For style: Cole Haan ZEROGRAND Remastered Wingtip

Look, if you ever want to trace back to find the origins of dress sneakers, you will likely find yourself scrolling through the Cole Haan website. The ZEROGRAND is one of the original dress sneakers, and Cole Haan pioneered the style with their dressy uppers and comfortable soles. If you saw these around about a decade ago, they were likely part of the Cole Haan collection.

It has now remastered its collection and done the impossible by improving the shoe with an even better construction — more comfortable, lighter, and more durable. If you’re looking to step out in style, this choice will give you the 1950s two-tone look with the 2024 casual comfort feel. It’s a melding of two worlds, much like the dress sneaker itself.

For statement: TAFT Jack Sneaker in Honey

Your outward appearance is a reflection of your inner self-image. That means there is one foolproof way to make an impression when you are expressing yourself … and that is to send a statement. TAFT is the leader in the shoe world when it comes to making a statement. With unique designs that cover plaids, checks, hounds tooth, and floral, and their beautiful and rich colors, there aren’t many other dress sneakers that will make an impression the way these will.

One note for all of you hoping to make an impression every day: Less is more. So if you decide you want to wear these with a suit or a sportcoat and tie, let them speak. If you get too out of left field with the rest of your outfit, then there will be way too much going on.

For classic: Thursday Boots Premier Low Top

When it comes to leaders in the industry, it is hard not to think of Thursday Boots when you’re looking for the best rugged boots on the market. However, the company didn’t stop there. Thursday Boots branched out to belts and jackets and seems to be doing all it can with its high-quality leather. That means it was only a matter of time before Thursday Boots decided to try its hand at dress sneakers, and this classic look is the result.

This is the way dress sneakers are supposed to look. They are more than just dress sneakers up top and sneaker soles on the bottom. This is a true melding of the two, and there is nothing like it. Often imitated but never duplicated, this is the best example of a bridge between two worlds.

For the cap toe: Amberjack The Cap-Toe

Cap-toe dress shoes are some of the most classic out there. Giving you a solid that never looks creased and is easy to shine, these stay looking fantastic long after you wear them in. Of course, you have already guessed by this point that you aren’t forced to resign yourself to dress shoes, as there are dress sneaker alternatives from Amberjack. It is a no-frills, no-messing-around shoe company, and this is probably the best combination of all the above options. Stylish, elevated, and comfortable as heck.