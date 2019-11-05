The classic leather jacket is as much about iconic and enduring style as it is about fantasy (maybe even a little roleplay). From that perfect Brando-esque motorcycle jacket to the comforting bulk of a World War II-era shearling, we can slip one on and not only be protected from the elements, but also project a bit of our inner id. Leather represents dualities and opportunities for the design world as well, with its smooth tanned surface offering a blank canvas for the true minimalist. Aging finishes and surface treatments like nubuck or suede create an invitation to be touched and admired. We won’t lie, a good quality leather jacket can be expensive, but think of it as making an investment in long-term style, while simultaneously releasing your hidden inhibitions.

Schott NYC Hand Vintaged Cowhide Perfecto

If you’re gonna do “badass,” do it loud and proud. This Schott NYC Perfecto motorcycle jacket celebrates and accentuates the classic silhouette with a hand-vintaged finish and flaming red hue. It features the iconic snap-down collar and lapels, bi-swing back, zipper sleeve cuffs, and half-line belt of all your road-tripping fantasies. Schott is the classic name in motorcycle jackets, with four generations of experience making products in the USA.

Cockpit USA Dunkirk RAF Hooded

Speaking of fantasies, this shearling from Cockpit USA will fulfill your WWII flying ace dreams. Re-created from an actual jacket worn by the Royal Air Force during the Dunkirk rescue mission, it’s designed to provide added protection in case a pilot was shot down and had to wait for help bobbing around in the English Channel, awaiting rescue on a small rubber raft. With its thick sheepskin body and hood, throat latch and belt straps, it’ll also keep you warm whilst waiting to be rescued from whatever modern life throws your way.

All Saints Holt Slim Fit Biker

Returning to the classic motorcycle jacket silhouette, this All Saints interpretation features a soft, streamlined minimalistic take on the paradigm. The black-on-black leather and accents project some serious attitude, with a bit of British formality from All Saints’ Notting Hill roots.

Keiser Clark Pajama Trucker

This is not only the leather jacket you want to sleep with, but it’s also the leather jacket you want to sleep in. Combining the unexpected styling of a classic denim trucker jacket with the piping accent of pajamas, this bold silhouette has an artful appeal that is easily dressed up or dressed down. It features a supple lambskin body with a black satin lining and custom matte black hardware.

Orvis Redfield

Orvis’s Redfield jacket offers a longer silhouette while creating a “duck hunting in the moors” aesthetic. Hunting lodge styling — featuring pleated patch pockets and quilted shooting patches — accents the goatskin jacket with a velvety, semi-nubuck finish. The interior is finished with a balmy flannel lining.

Flint and Tinder x Golden Bear Suede Trucker

For a softer, warmer take on the trucker silhouette, we turn to this collab between Flint and Tinder and legendary California outerwear company Golden Bear. This suede number is butter soft, featuring a chambray body lining (because it’s cool), and acetate sleeve linings to make it easy to pull on and off. The warm redwood brown hue will carry you through the fall and right into the holidays with ease. The earthy finish goes great with denim but dresses up nicely with gray flannel or chocolate brown corduroy pants.

Todd Snyder Dylan Suede

Workwear is one of the dominant themes of the season. Of course, we always like its sleeves-rolled, can-do attitude. This Todd Snyder jacket is the perfect centerpiece for the look, featuring calf-suede leather (made in Italy, so you know it’s gonna feel like a baby’s bottom and last forever), button-snap chest pockets, and that vegetal sage color. Match it up with your beefiest lug-sole work boots and button-fly selvedge jeans or pair with trim-fit khakis and chukka boots.

Polo Ralph Lauren Lambskin Café Racer

Sometimes all the bells and whistles are just noise. Polo Ralph Lauren offers the tasteful, minimalist’s take on leather with this classic café racer (so named because British Rocker boys in the 1960s would jump on their motorbikes to speed from one trendy café to another). Its clean, black silhouette is set off only by a banded collar, three zipper pockets, and gusseted zipper cuffs.

John Varvatos Led Zeppelin Coat

Climb the stairway to this heavenly leather coat, part of a Led Zeppelin-inspired collection from John Varvatos. Modeled on one worn by the band’s drummer, John Bonham, the coat features hand-waxed sheep’s leather in a rich coffee brown. The lining is printed with the band’s “Swan Song” graphic of Icarus in flight.

Editors' Recommendations