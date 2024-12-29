Overland Sheepskin Co. embraces alpaca with new drops

Overland Sheepskin Co. has been the King of the Mountain Town for decades. They have spent their whole existence providing mountain residents, skiers, hunters, and explorers with some of the highest quality and stylish leather and sheepskin options on the market. While they started with great leather coats, they expanded to offer slippers, hats, and shirts and even dove into the home goods industry. If you are a man who loves anything leather, this is the place to go. Head down to Santa Fe and visit their flagship to make your home look fit for the mountain man. Their expansion continued with their newest drops embracing another animal fiber to add to their lexicon. The Overland Sheepskin Co Alpaca collection deepens the company’s offerings.
Embracing another animal fiber
Alpaca is one of the more popular fabrics on the market today due to its luxurious feel, functional warmth, and ability to be fashioned into countless stylish options. There are tons of companies looking to expand into the market, and this is the perfect way for Overland Sheepskin Co. to continue its reign as the go-to for guys on the mountain who need functional warmth. In their new drops, they added two Peruvian sweater options with a mock neck and a quarter-zip. They also offer an overshirt that will look amazing over the sweaters or flannel. And finally, in true Overland Sheepskin style, they offer a brilliant coat that is good for any event. Our bet is these will grow in popularity and alpaca will spread throughout the other departments of the company.
Overland Sheepskin Co. New Arrivals