 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Hoka drops a new Clifton sneaker – and it’s their most upgraded shoe yet

Hoka releases a new Clifton sneaker

By
back heel photo of hoka clifton 10
Hoka / Hoka

While it seems that most shoes are getting slimmer and narrower, the same isn’t the case with Hoka. Known for their chunky performance sneakers, the brand has made waves with their oversized sneaker silhouettes that demand attention. In their latest release, the athletic brand continues down its path with a new Clifton model that’s even more chunky than before. One of their most popular models, the Clifton, made its first impression on shoppers in 2014 and has continued to impress over the past decade. With this new release, the Clifton 10 offers upgraded features and a more maximalist silhouette. While far from the typical look of other sneakers, such as the adidas Samba, the new Clifton 10 has everything a runner needs.

Hoka Clifton 10 makes its appearance

lifted profile picture of hoka clifton 10
Hoka / Hoka

Unveiled in six unique colorways, the Clifton 10 debuts with numerous performance upgrades, making it optimal for runners of all levels. Crafted with a breathable jacquard upper featuring a double-lace lock, the lightweight structure provides an airy feel for users. Part of the upgrades can be found underfoot, with an additional 3mm in heel-to-toe drop. Equipped with a rearfoot-focused active foot frame and durable abrasion-resistant rubber, this sneaker is designed to be worn to its fullest extent, with comfort built into each step. Designed for both walking and running, this sneaker suits all athletic levels. Retailing for $150, the Hoka Clifton 10 is available for purchase on the brand’s website. With an extra chunky sole and a more statement silhouette, the Clifton 10 doesn’t conform to narrow trends but rather chooses to ignore them completely. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Adidas gets back into the golf game with a new collection
adidas returns to golf with two new sneakers
person wearing navy adidas golf shoes

With golf season in full swing, brands show up with the best pieces to hit the course. Certain athletic brands like Reebok have already returned to the green with golf collections that bring luxury to the game. Adidas is rejoining its golf journey with a new lineup that honors the game. Along with an ample collection for men and women, the new adidas golf collection offers new footwear, apparel, and accessories that bring a street style touch to golf. The athletic company has launched two new sneakers for the inaugural collection that easily add a stylish touch to your golf outfits. Aptly named adidas Originals Golf, this new lineup continues adidas’ story within the golf game, which has long remained out of the spotlight until now. 

Adidas Originals Golf returns to the green

Read more
JJJJound and Vans create the best skate shoes for non-skaters
JJJJound and Vans collaborate on new sneaker
black JJJJound x vans sneaker

Back with another footwear collaboration, JJJJound is joining forces with Vans for the ultimate project that brings its famed skate style to non-skaters. While Vans is known for being the ultimate skate shoe, there’s no doubt that it’s also a go-to casual sneaker. Along with JJJJound, the brand adds higher-end details that still bring the street style but with a twist. These two brands go back years, having first worked together in 2017. However, this time around, the duo is reuniting for the first since Vans revamped their Vault by Vans line to OTW by Vans. As part of a plan to bring a more elevated style to their casual brand, this division will likely see many more collaborations in the future. 

JJJJound x OTW by Vans Half Cab

Read more
Canvas vs. leather shoes: When you should wear each
A guide into canvas vs leather
vans shoe wall in store

No matter your preferred style, there’s no shortage of shoe materials for your next pair. In recent seasons, there’s no doubt that the trendiest styles have come from canvas and leather materials. Even though both are taking over the shoe market, they carry vastly different characteristics that can make or break your look and comfort. Both canvas and leather shoes can easily fit into any style or dress code, canvas shoes evoke a more casual look, while leather is saved for dressier moments.

Regardless of the situation, both shoes offer plenty of styles to make up your wardrobe. However, when choosing your next pair, there are a few factors to consider before deciding between canvas or leather. Choosing the right shoe material for you can help prevent uncomfortable situations with your feet and help complete your desired look. 
Pros of canvas shoes

Read more