Hoka drops a new Clifton sneaker – and it’s their most upgraded shoe yet

While it seems that most shoes are getting slimmer and narrower, the same isn’t the case with Hoka. Known for their chunky performance sneakers, the brand has made waves with their oversized sneaker silhouettes that demand attention. In their latest release, the athletic brand continues down its path with a new Clifton model that’s even more chunky than before. One of their most popular models, the Clifton, made its first impression on shoppers in 2014 and has continued to impress over the past decade. With this new release, the Clifton 10 offers upgraded features and a more maximalist silhouette. While far from the typical look of other sneakers, such as the adidas Samba, the new Clifton 10 has everything a runner needs.

Hoka Clifton 10 makes its appearance

Unveiled in six unique colorways, the Clifton 10 debuts with numerous performance upgrades, making it optimal for runners of all levels. Crafted with a breathable jacquard upper featuring a double-lace lock, the lightweight structure provides an airy feel for users. Part of the upgrades can be found underfoot, with an additional 3mm in heel-to-toe drop. Equipped with a rearfoot-focused active foot frame and durable abrasion-resistant rubber, this sneaker is designed to be worn to its fullest extent, with comfort built into each step. Designed for both walking and running, this sneaker suits all athletic levels. Retailing for $150, the Hoka Clifton 10 is available for purchase on the brand’s website. With an extra chunky sole and a more statement silhouette, the Clifton 10 doesn’t conform to narrow trends but rather chooses to ignore them completely.