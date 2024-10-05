 Skip to main content
Hoka releases their new stealth sneaker – and it’s worth a look

Hoka released their newest Bondi sneaker

The Hoka name has become the same with comfort and stability for younger sneaker fans. Despite their chunkier models, the technology and features allow them to remain a secure footwear option for all activities. Those looking for a chic everyday sneaker will enjoy the brand’s stylish colorways and designs. Luckily for fans of the modern shoes, Hoka’s latest drop is all about stealth and tech. As part of their Stealth/Tech collection, Hoka has unveiled the Bondi 8 Caged sneaker, which incorporates an extra chunky look with high-level performance. The Bondi 8 Caged shoe is an upgraded design that transforms the beloved Bondi silhouette and turns it into a trendy lifestyle sneaker that can withstand plenty. 

Hoka’s Bondi 8 Caged sneaker

graphic of the hoka bondi 8 shoe
Hoka / Hoka

In this reiteration, the Bondi 8 Caged is crafted with a dark colorway composed of a grid textile with a translucent film cage. The umber and deep umber color combinations allow a more nature-inspired look that gives the design more ruggedness and edge.  Reflective details on the back heel help users who enjoy taking a walk at night. Made with ultra-lightweight foam and carbon plates, the sneaker gives plenty of comfort and cushion. The extra thick mixed pellet camo outsole provides more padding and a stylish street-style look. 

Optimal for those who enjoy leisurely walks and exploring the city, the Bondi 8 Caged is a unique lifestyle sneaker that looks like so much more. This shoe is a game-changer for lifestyle footwear options by giving wearers the ultimate chunky look without the weight. The Bondi 8 Caged sneaker is available for $165 directly via Hoka’s site and retailers.

