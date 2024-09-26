New Native Shoes sneakers are here

Although Native Shoes have become a staple among families and younger children, their newest release is for a new demographic. In celebration of their 15th anniversary, Native Shoes is rereleasing their 2014 Apollo design in a new lifestyle sneaker. Even though the brand already has a lengthy men’s and women’s collection, the Apollo 10 sneaker is a redesigned shoe that creates a more sophisticated silhouette. Incorporating new comfort-centered technology, this sneaker balances Native’s need for practicality with an elevated design. By using purposeful materials, Apollo 10 also pays homage to the brand’s mission of lowering their environmental impact.

The reimagined Apollo 10 sneaker

For Native’s new release, users will find three new colors for everyday looks. At $135, the Apollo 10 sneaker will be available in bone white, quicksand brown, and brown. Unlike previous Native designs, the Apollo 10 uses a rubber outsole for durable traction, a microfiber upper made from recycled materials, a stretchy PU, a microfiber lining with padding for comfort, and an added heel loop for easier access. The Apollo 10’s midsole also comes with Supercritical Sugarlite, Native Shoe’s new foaming process that utilizes fewer chemicals in its production. Unlike other designs, this release is made for an older demographic rather than adopting designs in adult sizes.

Apart from the innovative design that Native Shoes presents, this lifestyle sneaker uses some of the latest technology you can find in most performance shoes today. After an abundance of requests from their adult customers, Native Shoes has brought back one of their most famed designs. Combining this with Native Shoes’ unique brand, there’s no reason you wouldn’t want to wear them all the time.

