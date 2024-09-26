 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Native Shoes’ reimagines its fan-fave lifestyle sneaker

New Native Shoes sneakers are here

By
person crossing street in black sneakers
Native Shoes / Native Shoes

Although Native Shoes have become a staple among families and younger children, their newest release is for a new demographic. In celebration of their 15th anniversary, Native Shoes is rereleasing their 2014 Apollo design in a new lifestyle sneaker. Even though the brand already has a lengthy men’s and women’s collection, the Apollo 10 sneaker is a redesigned shoe that creates a more sophisticated silhouette. Incorporating new comfort-centered technology, this sneaker balances Native’s need for practicality with an elevated design. By using purposeful materials, Apollo 10 also pays homage to the brand’s mission of lowering their environmental impact. 

The reimagined Apollo 10 sneaker

person wearing white sneakers in shadow
Native Shoes / Native Shoes

For Native’s new release, users will find three new colors for everyday looks. At $135, the Apollo 10 sneaker will be available in bone white, quicksand brown, and brown. Unlike previous Native designs, the Apollo 10 uses a rubber outsole for durable traction, a microfiber upper made from recycled materials, a stretchy PU, a microfiber lining with padding for comfort, and an added heel loop for easier access. The Apollo 10’s midsole also comes with Supercritical Sugarlite, Native Shoe’s new foaming process that utilizes fewer chemicals in its production. Unlike other designs, this release is made for an older demographic rather than adopting designs in adult sizes. 

Recommended Videos

Apart from the innovative design that Native Shoes presents, this lifestyle sneaker uses some of the latest technology you can find in most performance shoes today. After an abundance of requests from their adult customers, Native Shoes has brought back one of their most famed designs. Combining this with Native Shoes’ unique brand, there’s no reason you wouldn’t want to wear them all the time.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
I tried the La Sportiva Prodigio trail running shoes — they felt more like flying
La Sportiva Prodigio: Cushioned speed
La Sportiva Prodigio trail running shoes

Approaching the hairpin corner, I carry extra speed and hit the late apex. At the exit, I get on the gas, harnessing the grip and accelerating onto the straight. The chassis smooths out imperfections before I approach a tight section, where I weave left and right, then put on the brakes ahead of the next corner. I repeat the process over and over, hour after hour.

That might sound like I’m at a track day, eking out every bit of performance from a lightweight sports car. I’m not. What I am doing is the trail running equivalent, using La Sportiva’s newest tool for mountain running: the Prodigio.

Read more
Seiko brings its iconic ‘Pogue’ out of the vault, but die-hard fans might not be impressed
Here are more details of this reiteration of a classic timepiece
Seiko Solar Chronograph watch

Admirers of Seiko watches know that the brand has a long history of unique and classic designs. However, none is more known than its quirky 'Pogue' watch. The original Pogue watch was a one-of-a-kind timepiece that, thanks to William Pogue, was the first automatic chronograph watch to make it to space.

After years of disappearance, Seiko has decided to release an updated and modern version of the Pogue watch, which has also brought some backlash among watch enthusiasts. The original Pogue is known for its out-of-the-box colorways and its automatic chronograph with column wheel and vertical clutch. These features combined have made it a must-have for collectors, making the new updated watch a promising release. However, for fans of the first timepiece, this release is far from a replica of the original. 
Prospex 'Pogue' Solar Chronograph 1969 Re-interpretation

Read more
I spent a month running the Green Mountains in Arc’teryx Sylan shoes — what I thought
Arc'teryx Sylan running shoes in morning light

 

 

Read more