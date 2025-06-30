The fan-favorite New Balance 992 returns in Marsh Green for summer

New Balance is home to many archival favorites, and the brand is not shy about bringing them back into the spotlight. This time around, New Balance is remixing its retro 992 model with a brand-new colorway for a fresh take, ready for summer. With new premium materials and high-quality craftsmanship, the newest 992 silhouette offers a sophisticated take that is ready for a new generation. With a clean base and hints of color throughout, this new sneaker is a refreshing and versatile option for those still looking for their summer sneaker. True to New Balance’s style, the sneaker seamlessly merges its traditional elements with modern details, creating a shoe that’s sure to become a new favorite for many.

Step into the New Balance 992 in “Marsh Green”

Starting with a clean white upper, the New Balance 992 features breathable mesh panels that give the shoe its minimalist yet practical essence. Rich green suede overlays add a bold yet subtle pop of color, enhancing the contemporary look of this nostalgic favorite. The navy blue “N” logo adds another layer of contrast, while light blue details on the heel and forefront add a calming and retro presence. Included in the design is New Balance’s famed ABZORB midsole, along with padded collars and plush tongues for a comfortable and cushioned fit. Also featured on the design is an embroidered ‘USA’ mark, symbolizing the brand’s ‘Made in USA’ collection. This sneaker is set to release via New Balance’s website on July 10 and will retail for $200.