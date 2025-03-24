 Skip to main content
New Balance unveils newest Made in USA collection with nine new styles

New Balance announces new collection

By
side product photography new balance sneaker
New Balance / New Balance

While it’s not surprising that New Balance’s Spring/Summer lineup would include a variety of colorways and silhouettes, it’s shocking that the collection comes with nine styles to pick from. With three different shapes, the Spring/Summer collection is made to cater to just about any New Balance fan. As part of the brand’s Made in USA line, each design was created by Aime Leon Dore’s Teddy Santis. As with the brand’s Made in UK and Made in Japan lines, the Made in USA collection is known for its construction, of which 70 percent of its domestic value is made in the United States. While the entire collection will be released in segments, each colorway and model is worth exploring. 

New Balance ‘Made in USA’ Spring/Summer 2025

new balance sneakers in a circle
New Balance / New Balance

In the first release, New Balance will reimagine their 997 and 992 models with brand-new colorways that celebrate the season. For their new 997 design, the brand has opted for a ‘Light Mushroom’ colorway, which is comprised of a brown and grey tonal mix. Unlike the other silhouettes, the 997 will have a gridded pattern on the vamp. The grey-brown tone takes over the suede uppers, while the tongue and paneling don a textured brown hue. Also seeing a soon release is the brand’s 992 design. This design has been reimagined in a ‘Moonrock’ color combination, which sees an assortment of grey shades. Composed of hairy suede, mesh, and leather uppers, the 992 silhouette rocks a neutral aesthetic. These designs will be released on March 27 and retail for $190 and $200, respectively. 

Later in the season, New Balance fans can look forward to seven more designs in a wide assortment of hues. Along with three new 992 colorways, the 990v6 silhouette will see four chic tones. Those looking for bolder colors will see a more vibrant color palette in the 990v6 releases. With hues ranging from navy blue and white with green accents, these sneakers are ready to provide a pop of color. While it’s unknown when the rest of the collection will hit the New Balance web store, it’s worth watching. 

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
