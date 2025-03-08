 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

New Balance’s latest MADE in UK sneaker has arrived

New Balance release new sneaker

By
man squatting wearing new balance sneakers
New Balance / New Balance

While New Balance’s many collaborations have become a point of fame for the company, it doesn’t mean the athletic brand’s in-house designs lack style and quality. As part of New Balance’s effort to tap into their global reach, the brand has begun to release unique designs that pay homage to the sneaker’s construction origin. With collections like MADE in USA, MADE in UK, and MADE in Japan as examples, these designs perfectly capture their origins and honor the work of the crafters responsible. New Balance has released a new design celebrating a heritage and sleek look as part of their Made in UK series. Using moodier tones and clean lines, the latest MADE in UK sneaker is a sophisticated trainer that elevates its silhouette. 

Introducing New Balance 991v2 MADE in UK 

man holding pair of new balance sneakers
New Balance / New Balance

Using New Balance’s 2001-era 991v2 silhouette, the brand has reimagined the sneaker with elevated concepts and a rich colorway. Still doning its ABZORB cushioning, the design retains the sneaker’s comfort and support features. In this new iteration, the uppers are crafted from a blend of dark blue nubuck and leather with light blue mesh, creating a texturized and unique base. Cream accents are found throughout the uppers and midsole, creating a strong contrast. With new side panels and a heel logo repositioned off to the side, the small changes significantly impact its overall look. Hailing from the UK, the new MADE in UK sneaker appears timeless and showcases a vintage design. Those looking to elevate their wardrobe with the “Vintage Navy” sneaker can find it on the New Balance web store and select retailers for $268.

Shop Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Santo Studio expands its footwear offering with new lifestyle sneakers
Santo Studio releases new sneaker
model wearing trento sneaker

Just in time for spring and summer, Santo Studio is bringing the perfect casual sneaker for all your adventures. As part of the brand’s continued efforts to expand its footwear collection, the luxury design studio has released a new lifestyle sneaker to freshen up your everyday looks. With the classic white sneaker look, this new sneaker is laidback and elevated. Despite its casual vibe, it has all the premium details you would expect from Santo Studio. Offering users the look of a retro football-inspired sneaker, this silhouette is similar to some of the hottest shoes of the moment. While it shares the common slim and sleek design of the adidas Samba, the newest Santo Studio sneaker dons a more sophisticated look that you can seldom replicate. 
Meet Santo Studio’s Trento Sneakers

 

Read more
PENNON continues to stun – now with a new trail boot
PENNON releases new trail boot
pennon trail boots

Although PENNON’s footwear journey is relatively young, it’s already made a significant splash among fans. In its newest phase, the Korean brand is taking to the trails for a new, rugged, stylish boot. While the design fits the mold of your traditional trail boot, the overall look and feel of the shoe has a PENNON signature spin, making it a fusion of practicality and street style. Donning a versatile look, users can easily wear these boots in an urban setting or on the trail. The trail boot is adaptable and easily fits any wardrobe or look with its monochromatic hue. The boot also includes a chic mixture of textures, giving users the look of a premium shoe with all the practicality users expect from a trail boot. 
Make way for PENNON’s Urban Trail Boot

 

Read more
ASICS and SOMEWHERE release an ‘unexpected’ new sneaker
SOMEWHERE, ASICS release new sneaker
pair of somewhere and asics sneakers

It’s not uncommon for footwear brands to find collaborators from different industries and niches. In the past, footwear brands have partnered with musicians, artists, and even car companies. While it’s not unusual, it’s certainly not an everyday occurrence. This concept is especially true regarding a collaboration between a famed footwear brand and a cafe. Thankfully, D.C.-based cafe and clothing store, Somewhere, is no stranger to partnerships. In their most recent adventure, the multifaceted store is joining forces with ASICS for a new sneaker that’s clean and effective. While not the first collaboration between the two brands, this new design is a perfectly minimalist shoe that uses pops of color to make it come alive. Full of small details and fun accents, this sneaker is a perfect example of how unexpected partnerships can produce successful designs. 
SOMEWHERE x ASICS GT-2160 “Out of the Blue”

ASICS and Somewhere have reached for the brand’s retro-futuristic GT-2160 model for this minimalist collaboration. With a crisp white synthetic fiber upper as a base, the duo opted for a contrasting cobalt blue on the heel counter and parts of the sole for a striking look. The signature blue is also found on the design’s laces, accented by SOMEWHERE’s wordmark. Alongside the shoe, users will receive a unique keychain, alongside a second pair of laces in neon yellow in a custom shoe box. While there’s no denying that footwear collaborations have become the new norm in the industry, the partnership between SOMEWHERE and ASICS showcases how a long-term and less frequent release is also a special moment for fans. While this release has not seen a global launch, New York fans can purchase their pair with a special pop-up on March 8.

Read more