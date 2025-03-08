New Balance’s latest MADE in UK sneaker has arrived

While New Balance’s many collaborations have become a point of fame for the company, it doesn’t mean the athletic brand’s in-house designs lack style and quality. As part of New Balance’s effort to tap into their global reach, the brand has begun to release unique designs that pay homage to the sneaker’s construction origin. With collections like MADE in USA, MADE in UK, and MADE in Japan as examples, these designs perfectly capture their origins and honor the work of the crafters responsible. New Balance has released a new design celebrating a heritage and sleek look as part of their Made in UK series. Using moodier tones and clean lines, the latest MADE in UK sneaker is a sophisticated trainer that elevates its silhouette.

Introducing New Balance 991v2 MADE in UK

Using New Balance’s 2001-era 991v2 silhouette, the brand has reimagined the sneaker with elevated concepts and a rich colorway. Still doning its ABZORB cushioning, the design retains the sneaker’s comfort and support features. In this new iteration, the uppers are crafted from a blend of dark blue nubuck and leather with light blue mesh, creating a texturized and unique base. Cream accents are found throughout the uppers and midsole, creating a strong contrast. With new side panels and a heel logo repositioned off to the side, the small changes significantly impact its overall look. Hailing from the UK, the new MADE in UK sneaker appears timeless and showcases a vintage design. Those looking to elevate their wardrobe with the “Vintage Navy” sneaker can find it on the New Balance web store and select retailers for $268.

