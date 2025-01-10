Salehe Bembury and New Balance announce a surprising collaboration

While it seems as if New Balance always has a new collaboration in the works, the athletic company still manages to surprise with each release. Via retailer, A Ma Maniére, New Balance and Salehe Bembury unveiled a brand new design ideal for neutral lovers. Using only small hints of vivid color throughout the shoe, this release is perfect for those looking to add a luxurious touch to their wardrobe in the new year. Although the sneaker appears to be your everyday sneaker, hidden details let users make a statement at the lift of a foot. Unlike previous New Balance collaborations, this partnership is only available via a draw, making it an even more exclusive design.

Salehe Bembury New Balance Made in UK 1500 V1

In this new release, both Salehe Bembury and New Balance opted for a subtle approach on the 1500 model, while infusing bold details. Warm beige suede overlays, gray mesh on the toe box, and gray leather on the collar compose the shoe’s exterior. The branded logo on the tongue and heel adds a pop of bright yellow to the design. For those looking for a bigger pop of color, the sneaker’s soles offer a chance for a statement-style moment. The tan-yellow midsole is updated with a brown block at the heel, while a purple and orange accent is found on the side. The grey outsoles are also emphasized with a green panel in the center heel and a bright blue accent on the heel. This collaborative sneaker is priced at $275 and will be sold to those picked in a lottery conducted via A Ma Maniére. Only those chosen in the raffle will get the opportunity to purchase the sneaker instantly.

