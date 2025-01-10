 Skip to main content
Salehe Bembury and New Balance announce a surprising collaboration

While it seems as if New Balance always has a new collaboration in the works, the athletic company still manages to surprise with each release. Via retailer, A Ma Maniére, New Balance and Salehe Bembury unveiled a brand new design ideal for neutral lovers. Using only small hints of vivid color throughout the shoe, this release is perfect for those looking to add a luxurious touch to their wardrobe in the new year. Although the sneaker appears to be your everyday sneaker, hidden details let users make a statement at the lift of a foot. Unlike previous New Balance collaborations, this partnership is only available via a draw, making it an even more exclusive design. 

Salehe Bembury New Balance Made in UK 1500 V1

In this new release, both Salehe Bembury and New Balance opted for a subtle approach on the 1500 model, while infusing bold details. Warm beige suede overlays, gray mesh on the toe box, and gray leather on the collar compose the shoe’s exterior. The branded logo on the tongue and heel adds a pop of bright yellow to the design. For those looking for a bigger pop of color, the sneaker’s soles offer a chance for a statement-style moment. The tan-yellow midsole is updated with a brown block at the heel, while a purple and orange accent is found on the side. The grey outsoles are also emphasized with a green panel in the center heel and a bright blue accent on the heel. This collaborative sneaker is priced at $275 and will be sold to those picked in a lottery conducted via A Ma Maniére. Only those chosen in the raffle will get the opportunity to purchase the sneaker instantly.

The new Tissot Le Locle Powermatic 80 watch redefines heritage
Tissot Le Locle : A timepiece launched in 2003, but it's still popular 20 years later
Tissot Le Locle Powermatic 80

To pass down the brand’s heritage to new generations, Tissot re-designed an old retro watch after revisiting its history and analyzing its growth: the Tissot Le Locle Powermatic 80.

Inspired by the original Tissot Le Locle, this new watch is a solid representation of the brand’s heritage, progress, and history. The original model was first rolled out into the market in 2003 on Tissot’s 150th anniversary, with stick hour markers, a minimalistic white dial, a stainless steel casing, and a brown strap. Everyone loved it, so Tissot introduced more Le Locle watches.

Jimmy Choo adds a new gem to their casual shoe rotation
Jimmy Choo releases new sneakers
side view of ruby red sneakers

Although fashion brands like Jimmy Choo tend to experiment with different styles and designs, it’s not often that they get recognized for their casual offerings. Even though these brands have plenty of bold and out-of-the-box designs that catch the eye, their subdued pieces can also grab attention. In their latest release, Jimmy Choo plays with a simple silhouette for their Diamond Collection. With their new design, the brand opts for a slimmer and sleek sneaker that you can easily use with most of your wardrobe. Fans of the brand can choose the best option for their closet with the two colorways available: ruby red and black. 

 
Jimmy Choo’s Diamond Flex sneakers

The new Ultra-Chron Carbon: Longines breathes life into a watch from the ’60s
A model that merges two worlds, the Longines Ultra-Chron Carbon
Longines Ultra-Chron Carbon

Longines has joined the list of brands with elegant carbon watches, thanks to the new Ultra-Chron Carbon chronograph. It’s built on a model that goes way back to the ‘60s, almost 50 years ago. Think of this new watch as a bridge between the past and the present world, backed by a rich story that adds some character.

In 1966, the brand unveiled one of the most accurate watches of that time, which was powered by a high-frequency movement, capable of offering 36,000 vibrations an hour—an impressive functionality that put Longines ahead of the game.

