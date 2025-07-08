From Malibu to Porto Cervo, Armani x Kith goes full coastal luxe

When Kith and Giorgio Armani released their first collection together for Fall/Winter 2024, there was no doubt that both brands had nailed the concept of a luxury partnership. Now the two brands are joining forces once more to bring this same luxury feel to the summertime with the second installment of their collaboration. Meant to bridge the luxury of Italy and the modern sophistication of New York, this new collection is ready for wherever the summer may take you. Whether you’re hitting the Italian coast or the streets of New York, this collection embodies the summer of your dreams and an aspirational lifestyle. Besides featuring a series of stylish silhouettes and styles, this collection is also made to be sensible to withstand the summer in Europe or the United States.

Giorgio Armani and Kith go global with new collection

Made out of the highest level of craftsmanship, the men’s collection from Giorgio Armani and Kith is as sophisticated as they come. The collection features blazers, shorts, shirts, pants, accessories, and footwear, all crafted from premium materials and designed with a contemporary aesthetic. Pieces like the Double Breasted Blazer are crafted from a silk twill weave material and feature two oversized front pockets, making it a sophisticated addition to your outerwear collection. The Crossover Shirt and Monogram Pant offer users the versatility of a coordinated set, allowing them to style each piece together or separately with ease. Accessories, such as bandanas, totes, sunglasses, and belts, are also available in co-branding patterns. For footwear, this collection introduces new loafers and slides featuring co-branding details and premium materials, including goat leather and deer leather. As an added stylistic touch, the collection also features a series of prints of Italian and American coastal landscapes, which are showcased on various swimwear, shorts, zip-ups, and tees.

With an option for everyone, this collection is made to embody the best summer of your dreams. Early pop-ups at Kith retail stores around the globe were the first to debut the collection, with a global release planned for July 10th. Shoppers can find the collection in select Giorgio Armani boutiques, Kith shops, on Kith websites, and through the Kith app.