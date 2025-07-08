 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

From Malibu to Porto Cervo, Armani x Kith goes full coastal luxe

Kith, Armani debut a summer-ready collection

By
man wearing kith x armani double blazer
Kith/Giorgio Armani

When Kith and Giorgio Armani released their first collection together for Fall/Winter 2024, there was no doubt that both brands had nailed the concept of a luxury partnership. Now the two brands are joining forces once more to bring this same luxury feel to the summertime with the second installment of their collaboration. Meant to bridge the luxury of Italy and the modern sophistication of New York, this new collection is ready for wherever the summer may take you. Whether you’re hitting the Italian coast or the streets of New York, this collection embodies the summer of your dreams and an aspirational lifestyle. Besides featuring a series of stylish silhouettes and styles, this collection is also made to be sensible to withstand the summer in Europe or the United States. 

Giorgio Armani and Kith go global with new collection

man leaning against car wearing kith x armani
Kith/Giorgio Armani
Recommended Videos

Made out of the highest level of craftsmanship, the men’s collection from Giorgio Armani and Kith is as sophisticated as they come. The collection features blazers, shorts, shirts, pants, accessories, and footwear, all crafted from premium materials and designed with a contemporary aesthetic. Pieces like the Double Breasted Blazer are crafted from a silk twill weave material and feature two oversized front pockets, making it a sophisticated addition to your outerwear collection. The Crossover Shirt and Monogram Pant offer users the versatility of a coordinated set, allowing them to style each piece together or separately with ease. Accessories, such as bandanas, totes, sunglasses, and belts, are also available in co-branding patterns. For footwear, this collection introduces new loafers and slides featuring co-branding details and premium materials, including goat leather and deer leather. As an added stylistic touch, the collection also features a series of prints of Italian and American coastal landscapes, which are showcased on various swimwear, shorts, zip-ups, and tees. 

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

With an option for everyone, this collection is made to embody the best summer of your dreams. Early pop-ups at Kith retail stores around the globe were the first to debut the collection, with a global release planned for July 10th. Shoppers can find the collection in select Giorgio Armani boutiques, Kith shops, on Kith websites, and through the Kith app. 

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

A$AP Rocky x Ray-Ban drops a statement-making Wayfarer remix
A$AP Rocky remixes the Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses
a$ap rocky wearing ray-ban sunglasses

Considered the ultimate sunglass brand, Ray-Ban isn’t afraid of innovating itself. Known for their Aviator and Wayfarer models, the sunglass brand is a household favorite, partly because its silhouettes are classics that have remained timeless throughout various generations. No matter the look or situation, you can always count on a classic pair of Ray-Bans to elevate your style and make it even cooler and chic. No stranger to style, rapper A$AP Rocky is another force that welcomes innovation at every turn. Whether it’s in his music or wardrobe, the rapper is nothing less than a trendsetter. Now, with his flair for style, A$AP Rocky has taken his distinct touch to Ray-Ban for a new iteration of the classic Wayfarer glasses. Blending the world of hip-hop and classic design, this collaboration goes beyond just another pair of sunglasses.

A$AP Rocky brings his artistic touch to Ray-Ban’s Wayfarer sunglasses

Read more
Nicks Boots and Carl Murawski drop a boot made for the long haul
Nicks Boots, Carl Murawski launch new boot
lace up Nicks boots

Known for their work boots and heritage silhouettes, Nicks Boots is once again elevating your footwear with the goal of maximum durability and comfort. Just in time for their yearly collaboration, Nicks Boots is reuniting with Carl Murawski for a new boot designed for style and meant to last for years. As with most of the shoes in Nicks Boots’ lineup, this latest pair is designed to blend ruggedness with a refined element, creating a work boot that you can wear off-hours. While featuring various stylish elements, these boots are designed to be worn, and their personalized aging features allow them to patina over time, becoming even more of a fashion statement. 

Nicks Boots and Carl Murawski introduce The Blackwood

Read more
A denim legacy built to serve: DEVIL-DOG Dungarees celebrates military heritage
DEVIL-DOG looks back to two and a half centuries of excellence
Man leaning on tree in hat

Twenty-five years ago, I joined the United States Army to serve. Well, part of it was to serve. There was also honoring my grandfather and doing all I could to make him proud. And the other part of it was not having a real path to college and just needing something to do. Two and a half decades later, the United States Army, United States Navy, and United States Marines celebrate their 250th birthdays. The three branches of the services have been involved in the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Mexican-American War, Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War, as well as more recent conflicts like the Gulf War, Afghanistan War, and Iraq War. Without them, the world would look very different. With that in mind, it is hard to think of men's style, but there are some definite connections.

Nearly three-quarters of the garments in your closet can be traced back to their origins in the military, and those who can't end up with connections to it. DEVIL-DOG Dungarees is one of those brands that recognizes the excellence of the perfect pair of jeans and also pays homage to the excellence of the United States military that fought for the freedom for us to do what we love. I got a chance to sit down with DEVIL-DOG's legacy owner, Jeff Rosenstock, to talk about celebrating the milestone this year.

Read more