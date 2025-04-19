 Skip to main content
Kith and Adidas Football reunite for a new soccer era

man juggling black sneaker
Kith / Kith

After seven long years apart, Kith and adidas Football are reuniting for a collection that combines the best of both brands. Including everything from accessories to apparel, the newest collaborative collection from the pair is meant to be worn both on and off the pitch. Mixing in both Kith and adidas motifs and symbols throughout, the new release is a clear reflection of their partnership. For this spring collection, the duo has debuted four new sneakers that reflect the current blokecore trends. With a hint of retro details, the new footwear is a breath of fresh air. After so many years apart, this reunion collection is as exciting as a match-winning goal. 

Kith and Adidas Football meet on the pitch once more

man holding red sneaker
Kith / Kith
While football-inspired trends are the moment, adidas Football and Kith have long been involved in the sport. For their first collection together in seven years, the pair has released four new footwear options that you can rock on or off the pitch. The first of the new offerings includes two new colorways of the Football Predator 2002 IC. Composed of a leather upper, padded collar, and co-branding on the foldover tongue. Featuring a gum sole, this indoor soccer shoe strikes the perfect balance between athletic and chic. 

Also included in this collection is the Predator Megaride, with two new colorways, a lifestyle sneaker loosely inspired by the Predator Mania cleat. Made with premium leather with Kith branding on the footbed and heel, this lifestyle shoe features an asymmetrical lace system. The shoe also comes complete with the adidas Bounce outsole. Three new colorways of the Koresco National round out the lifestyle shoes. Featuring a suede upper, this sleek lifestyle shoe also dons co-branding details that highlight the significance of the partnership. The fourth shoe in the collection is a new iteration of the Predator Mania cleat, designed for soccer players seeking a retro-chic look. The entire collection is now available via the Kith webstore and in-store stores.

