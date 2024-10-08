 Skip to main content
The new Kith, New Balance sneaker has arrived – and it might be their best yet.

New Balance and Kith sneaker collaboration

The partnership between Kith and New Balance has already brought us plenty of stellar designs. From subtle luxe textures and styles, this collaboration is a certified success. In their latest drop, the two brands have created two subtle sneakers worth adding to your growing collection. In this release, Kith and New Balance have gone back to archives to revive a popular silhouette and tapped into one of their most popular core styles for fans of the New Balance shoe. Striking the perfect balance between retro touches and modern advancements, these two releases will become classics. 

Kith 101 x New Balance 1000 and 990v4

blue Kith and New Balance sneaker on wood floor
Kith / Kith

For this release, Kith and New Balance have upgraded their classic 990 line with the v4 version which sees a mixture of suede and mesh materials in a brown colorway. The 990v4 comes with New Balance’s famed ENCAP midsole for more support. Finishing touches include a transparent “N” logo on the side, the Made in the USA, and 990v logos. The newly upgraded 1000 sneaker dons a blue monochromatic colorway on the suede and canvas uppers. The 1000 sneaker also comes with the brand’s ABZORB midsole for extra comfort. These shoes also come with New Balance’s “N” logo and Kith’s branding on the heel. Those looking to get their hands on either pair must sign up for Kith’s drawing via their app for a chance to purchase. While subtle in their colorway, these sneakers appeal to quality over a statement design, making them ideal for those looking for a bit of luxury in their step. 

