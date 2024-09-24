Add to your wardrobe from this gorgeous collection

When Kith and Giorgio Armani announced their collaboration, there was no doubt it would offer sophisticated footwear for the fall and winter seasons. With both bringing their brand identities, this partnership has created three stellar pieces that belong in any fall closet. Coming together for their “Archetype” campaign, the two brands have dove deep into luxury. For this campaign, the two have tapped director Martin Scorsese as the face of their collaboration, showcasing the artist archetype. Besides the high caliber of names participating in this partnership, the real stars are the three new pieces that deliver quality craftsmanship, inspired by Mr. Armani.

Kith x Giorgio Armani’s “The Archetype”

As part of the campaign, three new shoes have been announced, including a chukka boot, a hiker boot, and a loafer. Released in a soft beige, the chukka boot option is made in a suede upper and shearling lining. Kith and Armani branding can also be found on the footbed and pull tab. The chukka boot also features a leather-welted rubber outsole that provides a rugged look to the design. For the hiker boot, users will find a new silhouette featuring a rich brown Italian leather upper and shearling lining. Branding can be found on the side, tongue, and footbed. Including a leather-welted EVA midsole, the hiker boot is also a comfortable option for those needing more support. Rounding out the collection is a sophisticated black loafer style made with premium Italian black leather. Unlike the boot designs, the loafer comes with a hand-stitched Armani emblem on the vamp and debossed Kith branding underneath.

Recommended Videos

Ranging from $975 to $2095, these three footwear options deliver something for every type of wearer. From the most active individual to a more formal person, there’s an option for all styles. Those looking to nab their piece can purchase via Kith’s and Armani’s website, Kith’s app, and select Kith and Armani stores. Customers are limited to two units per purchase.

Buy Now