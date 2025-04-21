 Skip to main content
These new Clarks shoes have been in the making for months

Clarks unveils their newest stellar collaboration

side profile clarks shoe
Clarks / Clarks


In recent seasons, it has been evident that Clarks has been stepping up its collaborations. With one-of-a-kind partnerships, the renowned British brand is seeking collaborations with other brands to revitalize and modernize its iconic silhouettes. In their latest adventure, the brand turns to JiyoungKim, a previous collaborator, to help bring a new look to the iconic Wallabee and Desert Trek silhouettes. After working together in a sold-out collaboration in September of last year, there was no doubt that this new collection would be another marvel. Not to disappoint, the pair has launched a new look for the Wallabee and Desert Trek shoes, which takes months to put together. Utilizing the renowned sun-bleaching technique of the South Korean designer, the latest collaborative shoe is nothing short of extraordinary. For the lucky few who get their hands on these new shoes, you will be pleased to know that no pair is the same, and all don a unique sun-bleaching look that’s worthy of praise. 

JiyongKim x Clarks Sun-Bleached Wallabee and Raw Edge Desert Trek

overhead photo of clarks
Clarks / Clarks
For this new collaboration, the pair has unveiled a sun-bleached Wallabee and Raw Edge Desert Trek design. The Desert Trek design features a sun-bleached fabric upper that dons a natural color gradient. Additionally, the shoe features a raw-edge technique that transforms the piece into a raw fringe detail. While donning the same classic Desert Trek silhouette and features, these subtle fabric details elevate the shoe to new heights. 

On the other hand, the Wallabee shoe also sticks to its traditional design, with a few added features. Sun-bleached fabric is added to the side panels, with the same distinct natural-gradient coloring visible from all angles. The sun-bleaching technique is a process that lasts for several months, ensuring that each pair stands out distinctly from the next. Both designs are available for purchase via JiyoungKim’s webstore. The Desert Trek design is exclusive to the designer’s retail store. While it’s unknown whether the two shoes will be made for a wider release, there is no doubt that those able to pick these up are in for a unique treat.

